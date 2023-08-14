Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday informed that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area. He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris.

CM Sukhu further informed that ongoing search and rescue efforts are in progress within the region. In light of the unfortunate situation, the state has decided not to hold any cultural festivities for Independence Day.

The chief minister said, “Over 50 people have lost their lives in the state in the last 24 hours. Over 20 people are still trapped, and the death toll can also increase. A search and rescue operation is underway. We have taken the decision not to organise any cultural programme on the occasion of Independence Day,”

“President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi have called to provide all possible help to the state government,” the CM added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the loss of lives at various places in the state is extremely distressing and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Shah took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to express his deepest condolences to the bereaved families praying to God to give them strength to bear the sorrow and wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides at various places in Himachal Pradesh is extremely distressing. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations along with the local administration. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the state government informed that the movement of trains between Kandaghat-Shimla is cancelled.

“Kalka-Shimla railway track at km 92/6-92/7 between Jutogh & Summer Hill railway stations is washed away after a landslide hit Shimla’s Summer Hill area. The movement of trains between Kandaghat-Shimla is cancelled”, the government said in a release.

Shimla DSP Vijay Raghuvanshi said that the rescue operations are underway in the Summer Hill area where the landslide occurred adding that the rain is causing trouble.

“Since morning we have recovered eight dead bodies. It is very difficult to work here. The people are cooperating… We are not sure right now about the number of people who were here…SDM, SP and SDRF all are present here…The rain is causing trouble but we are constantly carrying out our rescue operations…,” the Shimla DSP said.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief at the deaths of several people in rain-related mishaps in Himachal Pradesh.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in unfortunate accidents due to excessive rains in Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” read a rough translation of her message in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda spoke to CM Sukhu and state BJP President Rajeev Bindal and enquired about the loss due to a cloudburst and landslide in the state. He extended full support to Himachal Pradesh by all means.

Earlier today, seven people died after the cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. Two houses and one cowshed also got washed away in the incident.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of rain in areas of Punjab and Haryana for the next two to three days.

“The areas of Punjab and Haryana which are bordering states to Himachal Pradesh may receive heavy rains,” said Manmohan Singh, Director of the Meteorological Department.

Along with these areas, rain is also expected in Chandigarh as well.

“The temperature which is being recorded at 34 to 36 degrees Celsius in Punjab and Haryana will also see a decrease in the coming weeks.”

The HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police informed that the road from Anu-Hamirpur town is closed temporarily. “Use Pakka Bharo or Dang Kawali Road for Anu”, the police shared in a tweet.

