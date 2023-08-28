Samajwadi Party’s motormouth leader and General secretary Swami Prasad Maurya has courted yet another controversy. After launching a preposterous tirade against Ramcharitmanas, the SP leader has now branded Hinduism as a hoax, one that is ‘trapping’ tribals, Dalits, and backward communities, as per him. Adding to his vitriol against Brahmins, he claimed that Hinduism is not a religion at all and advised people not to fall for this ‘trap’.

Taking to X, he wrote a post slandering Brahminism, and Hinduism and claimed that Brahminism has been named as Hindu religion to exploit backward castes in the country.

In the post, he said, “The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax. This is a conspiracy to trap the Dalits, tribals, and backward people of this country by calling the same Brahmin religion as the Hindu religion. If there was Hindu religion then tribals would have been respected, Dalits would have been respected, backward people would have been respected but what an irony.”

ब्राह्मणवाद की जड़े बहुत गहरी है और सारी विषमता का कारण भी ब्राह्मणवाद ही है। हिंदू नाम का कोई धर्म है ही नहीं, हिंदू धर्म केवल धोखा है। सही मायने में जो ब्राह्मण धर्म है, उसी ब्राह्मण धर्म को हिंदू धर्म कहकर के इस देश के दलितों, आदिवासियों, पिछड़ों को अपने धर्म के मकड़जाल में… pic.twitter.com/351EJeSBlY — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) August 27, 2023

He also shared a video regarding the case where he continued making anti-Hinduism remarks.

Interestingly, his deplorable remarks against Hinduism have come at a time when SP MP Dimple Yadav recently described herself as a Hindu. She said that Hinduism is Sanatan Dharma and there is no enemy in Sanatam Dharma.

Earlier, in January 2023, the SP leader claimed that certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste. Claiming that the religious text was “all nonsense”, he demanded that these should be “banned”. On January 22, while speaking to a news channel, he said that Ramcharitamanas, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the 17th century, promoted social discrimination and spread hatred.

During a conversation with Aaj Tak, he said, “Crores of people do not read Ramcharitmanas. All this is rubbish. This was written by Tulsidas for his own pleasure.”

He added, “Religion is meant for the welfare of humanity and for strengthening it. If there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitamanas on the basis of ‘jaati’, ‘varn’ and ‘varg’, then it is certainly not ‘dharma’, it is ‘adharma’. There are certain lines in which names of castes such as ‘teli’ and ‘kumhaar’ are mentioned.”

Following his controversial remarks against Ramchatritramanas, many FIRs were filed against him.

Recently, he stirred another controversy when a question was posed to him regarding the statement of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in which the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham asserted that India should now become a Hindu nation. He said India has never been a Hindu Rashtra and it can’t be a Hindu Rashtra now.