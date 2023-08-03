2 Home guards murdered, one shot in the stomach, chants of Allahu Akbar, road blockages and more: 7 FIRs from Nuh anti-Hindu violence on how police was attacked

On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. This is a consolidated list of 7 FIRs revealing how rioters targeted police during Nuh violence.

Home guards Neeraj and Gursev succumbed to injuries

FIR was registered on the complaint of Inspector Ajay Kumar under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 342, 332, 353, 307, 302, 379B, 120B, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of Arms Act. Inspector Ajay is posted as in charge at Khaddauli, Gurugram.

Source: Haryana Police

In his complaint, Inspector Ajay said he was posted in Nuh to maintain law and order during the Yatra. SI Devendra, PSI Arun, head constable Shera, constable Pawan Kumar, HGH Neeraj and HSH Gurdev joined him for the duty under DCP Manveer Singh, Manesar. IMT Police Station, Manesar in-charge inspector Devendra, Bilaspur Police Station in-charge Inspector Rahul Dev and Manesar QRT Team also joined them.

When they reached Cyber Police Station Nuh, a large number of rioters attacked them. They had deadly weapons in their hands. The rioters used large stones to block the roads and pelted stones at the police personnel. They also opened fire at the police personnel to kill them. Meanwhile, SI Ajay’s vehicle flipped due to the stones on the road.

The rioters attacked the police personnel using sticks, batons, rods and stones. They snatched mobile phones and wallets from the police personnel. They had to fire several shots in the air to save themselves.

Home guard Neeraj and home guard Gursev succumbed to their injuries. Constable Pawan, head constable Shersingh, SI Devendra and PSI Arun sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the general hospital Sohana for treatment.

Rioters attacked police while chanting Allah-Hu-Akbar

FIR was registered on the complaint of Inspector Pankaj Kumar under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 307, and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Inspector Kumar is posted as in-charge Crime Branch Sector 39, Gurugram.

Source: Haryana Police

In his complaint, Inspector Kumar said he was in Nuh on the instructions of his senior official. Constables Pokar Ram, Sandeep, Sanjay, Vikram and Gaurishankar were with him. They were posted at Adbar Crossing, Nug.

Inspector Anil Kumar of Sector 40 Crime Branch, Gurugram, was also posted at the same location with his associates.

A 600-700 strong mob of rioters charged at them from Tavadu while raising slogans of Allah-Hu-Akbar. They started pelting stones and opened fire using illegal weapons at the police personnel. Inspector Kumar and Inspector Anil made announcements requesting them to maintain peace, but they continued pelting stones and shooting at the police personnel. The rioters had stones, sticks, batons, bricks and illegal weapons in their hands.

One of the bullets hit Inspector Anil Kumar in the stomach, and he fell down. His associate ASI Jagbir Singh also sustained injuries due to stone pelting. SI Sanjay and other police personnel rushed them to the hospital. Meanwhile, Inspector Kumar and his colleagues used their government-allotted weapons, including AK47, to fire shots in the air to disperse the mob. He added that he could recognise the rioters.

Rioters opened fire at police personnel to kill them

FIR was registered on the complaint of Constable Ravinder under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 307, and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Ravinder is posted as a driver at the Nuh City police station. In his complaint, he was posted at Jhanda Park, Nuh, with Inspector Ombir Singh of Nuh City Police Station to maintain law and order during Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra.

Source: Haryana Police

When Yatra reached Jhanda Park, around 600-700 rioters of one community attacked the devotees and police personnel intending to cause fatal injuries. They had stones, sticks, batons and illegal weapons in their hands. The rioters were creating hurdles on the path of Yatra towards the Nuh Bus Stand on Alwar-Sohna Road.

Constable Ravinder, Inspector Ombir and other police personnel rushed to Gau Shala Road, Nuh and parked their vehicles on the side of the road. They went out to control the mob while Ravinder and an SI stayed inside the vehicle. Suddenly, the mob attacked the vehicle with sticks and batons. They pelted stones at the police van and fired shots using illegal weapons. SI opened fire using his govt allowed pistol at the rioters to save himself. The rioters then set the van on fire, intending to kill Ravinder.

Some of the rioters have been identified as Rizwan, Naeem, Shoukeen, Sarfaraz, Taufeeq, Irshad, Niwasiyan, and others.

Rioters of the Meo Muslim community attacked devotees and police personnel

FIR was registered on the complaint of SI Anil Kumar under Sections 148, 149, 435, 295A, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Inspector Kumar is posted as Sub-Inspector at Intelligence Department, Revadi.

Source: Haryana Police

In his complaint, SI Anil Kumar said he was with Police Officer Dinesh Yadav and Reader Babu Lal for duty at Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh. When the Yatra passed through Jhanda Chowk, around 500-600 rioters who belonged to the Meo Muslim community attacked the devotees and police personnel. They had batons, sticks, stones and illegal weapons in their hands.

Police Officer Dinesh Yadav went down from the vehicle to calm the rioters, and SI Anil sat inside the car. Suddenly, they attacked the vehicle with stones, batons and sticks. SI Anil somehow managed to leave the van and save himself from the rioters.

Rioters burnt down a police vehicle

FIR was registered on the complaint of Constable Bijendra Kumar under Sections 148, 149, 435, 295A, 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Constable Bijendra is posted at Intelligence Department Narnaul. He was posted at Nuh to maintain law and order during Mewat Religious Kajabhishek Yatra.

Source: Haryana Police

He was going towards the bus stand with Inspector Vishwajeet on Delhi-Alwar Road, Nuh, when 500-600 rioters started attacking vehicles and burnt them down. Inspector Vishwajeet went down the vehicle to alleviate the situation, but the rioters attacked their vehicle with sticks, batons and stones. Bijendra somehow managed to leave the van and save himself before the rioters burnt the vehicle.

Rioters attacked female police personnel

FIR was registered on the complaint of Constable Ramendra Singh under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 307, and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. He is posted as a driver at Women ERV Durga Shakti, Nuh.

Source: Haryana Police

Khalid, Saakeer, Abraar, Sameeri, Badruddin, Aarif, Moen, Zishan, Ashfaq, Shahrukh, Sarfuddin and Niiyum were named as accused in FIR.

In his complaint, Constable Singh said he was on routine patrol with woman constable Pinki and staff in charge Anjuman at Maalab Polytechnique College.

When they noticed rioters charging at them from Maalab village, they took their vehicle and started moving towards Nuh City. At the old bus stand, around 700-800 rioters surrounded them with an aim to kill. They started pelting stones and opened fire at them. They somehow managed to leave the vehicle and rushed to safety. Constable Ramendra was injured during the attack. The rioters burnt their vehicles. There were important files and equipment in the vehicle that got destroyed in the fire.

Rioters burnt down police vehicles, shot at them with the aim to kill

FIR was registered on the complaint of Constable Neeraj under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 307, and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Fakruddin, Subeddin, Nasir, Mohammad Mustafa, Aalim and Aakib were named as accused in the FIR. Constable Neeraj is posted as CS Staff, Tauru. He was stationed at Nuh to maintain law and order during the Yatra with sub-inspector Kanwarpal, head constable Hari Prem and home guard Haasam Khan.

Source: Haryana Police

In his complaint, Constable Neeraj said when they reached the old bus stand, around 500-600 rioters from one community attacked the devotees and police personnel. They had stones, batons, sticks and illegal weapons in their hands. When SI Kanwarpal got out of the vehicle and tried to stop them, the rioters started pelting stones at their vehicle. Constable Neeraj was inside the vehicle at that time.

Rioters started shooting at the vehicle to kill the police personnel. While he managed to save himself, rioters burnt down the vehicle.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.