On Tuesday, August 8, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV and several others were detained by the police for trying to do ‘Sansad Gherao’. The protest started at Jantar Mantar for a ‘Sansad Gherao’ agitation with posters where the IYC members raised slogans against the Central government. Videos of the protest went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Srinivas was seen being taken away by the police from the protest site. Unfortunately for Srinivas, he failed to do a runner this time.

Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV detained by police for trying to do 'Sansad Gherao' over Manipur violence. Failed to do a runner. pic.twitter.com/VOnB4L7V0q — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 8, 2023

Srinivas had earlier escaped detention during protest

In June 2022, a video featuring Srinivas went viral on social media where he literally ran away to evade police arrest during a ruckus caused by Congress supporters outside the Enforcement Directorate offices in Delhi. The Congress workers were protesting in support of Rahul Gandhi who was called by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for financial fraud.

In the video, as a policeman moved in to greet him after he arrived at the ED office in his SUV, the Congress leader made a run for it to avoid getting detained. Ironically, earlier in the day, while talking to a reporter Srinivas was saying how he is never afraid of the police, and that the Congress party workers will definitely take out a march in support of Rahul Gandhi who is under the scanner of ED for financial fraud. However, faced with the first policeman he saw, Srinivas decided to make a run for it.