Srinivas BV, a Congress politician and the national president of the Youth Congress, literally ran away to evade police arrest during a ruckus caused by Congress supporters outside the Enforcement Directorate offices in Delhi. As a policeman moved in to greet him after he arrived at the ED office in his SUV, the Congress leader made a run for it to avoid getting detained.

Ironically, earlier in the day, while talking to a reporter Srinivas was saying how he is never afraid of the police, and that the Congress party workers will definitely take out a march in support of Rahul Gandhi who is under the scanner of ED for financial fraud. However, faced with the first policeman he saw, Srinivas decided to make a run for it.

Hum darta nahin… hum bhagta hai. pic.twitter.com/vzRnHiZQt1 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) June 13, 2022

Apart from displaying false bravado, Srinivas was also mocking Veer Savarkar earlier in the day and proudly stated that Rahul Gandhi is no Veer Savarkar.

Mr Prime Minister,

This is definitely for you 👇 pic.twitter.com/s7Vkpmc52S — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) June 13, 2022

Savarkar has always been a favorite target of Congress leaders though so it comes as no surprise. Maybe it was because Savarkar was an unapologetic Hindu or maybe because of his fierce love for India, but the modern version of Congress loves to abuse him at any given opportunity. Despite the fact that Savarkar spent a decade in the most inhumane conditions in the cellular jail while being tortured daily for 10 years, he is no freedom fighter as per Congress. Ironically, people like Srinivas who mock him even after undergoing a decade of torture, run away at the first sight of a policeman.

Meanwhile, police detained several other Congress leaders for trying to foment trouble before Rahul Gandhi’s appearance in ED office. Along with other workers, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, senior leader Harish Rawat, Congress leaders Rajni Patil, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, L. Hanumanthaiah, and Thirunavukkarasar Su. were detained by the police.

The National Herald Case involving Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are directly charged in the National Herald fraud case, which is one of the most famous judicial cases in Indian history. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, as well as their top aides Oscar Fernandez, Motilal Vohra, and Sam Pitroda are accused of massive “cheating and breach of trust” in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd. (YIL).

Assets worth crores of rupees were reportedly moved for reasons other than those planned for a paltry. In December 2015, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were granted unconditional bail in the matter. The Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating the case.