On Saturday, 5th August 2023, a case of love jihad came to light from the Rajendranagar police station area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Faiz Syed was apprehended for physically exploiting a Hindu girl. He allegedly used threats to coerce her, including releasing explicit photos and videos of her and demanding to meet whenever he pleased.

Disturbingly, Faiz Syed also threatened to use acid to harm the girl. During his arrest, the police found drugs and a meat-cutting knife in his car. The charges against him include threatening, rape, and violation of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. Furthermore, his phone revealed numerous calls and messages from multiple girls.

As per the police report, the young woman hails from Rajpur Barwani and presently resides in the Khandwa Naka area. She is employed in a private company. The accused, Faiz Syed, first encountered her approximately four years ago while she was on her way to school. At that time, Faiz had introduced himself as Karan Ranawat. In January 2020, he took her to a friend’s room and engaged in a physical relationship with her. Subsequently, he continued to subject her to abuse.

As the young woman was strolling in the park in Barwani with the accused, she noticed a photo on Faiz Syed’s mobile phone, showing him standing in front of a mosque. Upon inquiry, Faiz Syed revealed that he is a Muslim, and his true name is Faiz Syed, not Karan. He asked the girl to convert to Islam and marry him. Feeling uncomfortable with the situation, the victim girl distanced herself from Faiz Syed. However, Faiz started to blackmail her. He began threatening the girl, claiming he possessed photos and videos of her, and that he would expose them publicly if she didn’t comply with his demands.

Two days earlier, he informed the girl that his birthday was on Saturday and insisted that she must visit him once. On the specified day, he arrived at the meeting place accompanied by a friend. However, upon reaching the location, he was confronted by other individuals who apprehended Faiz. During the search, drugs were discovered, and a weapon wrapped in cloth was found inside his car.