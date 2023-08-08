Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on the 14th of August. He has been asked to come next week to the agency’s office in the state capital, Ranchi. The Central investigation agency will question him in connection with the land scam case.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, his name was mentioned in the statements of businessman Vishnu Agarwal and Revenue Sub-Inspector of Bargain Circle Bhanu Pratap Prasad. He will be questioned in connection with the land in Bariatu.

Currently, businessman Vishnu Agarwal is in ED custody in connection with the land scam case under the charges of money laundering. On the orders of a special ED court, he was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, (1 August). Subsequently, on the next day, the ED got his custody for five days. Yesterday, ED sought additional custody for seven days after his initial remand period ended. However, the court granted custody for only four days and he is being currently interrogated by ED officials.

During the interrogation, Vishnu Aggarwal, the director of Nucleus Mall, revealed the name of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

However, some reports have highlighted that the Jharkhand CM Soren is under ED’s scanner in an illegal mining case. These reports claim that he has been called in connection with an alleged case of money laundering. Citing sources, the PTI report claimed that he has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In November 2022, the ED officials questioned him for nearly nine and a half hours in connection with an alleged illegal mining case. Prior to his grilling by the agency, ED had arrested two of his close aides in connection with the case. Back then, ED claimed that it has “identified” proceeds of crime relating to illegal stone mining in the state to the tune of Rs 1,000 crores.

It is alleged that while he was overseeing the portfolio of the Mining Minister, he allocated a mining lease contract to himself. During a hearing in the Jharkhand High Court, the state government’s counsel, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, termed it a “mistake” and told the court that it had been “surrendered”.