At the ongoing NDTV G20 Conclave in the Indian capital Delhi, Alex Ellis, UK envoy to India spoke at length about various topics. In addition to other things, the UK Ambassador to India said, “Did you ever imagine one day a person staying at 10 Downing Street, on August 15, would say Jai Shri Ram? Lord Curzon would have choked.”

The UK envoy was referring to the Viceroy of India Lord Curzon who oversaw the Bengal Partition in 1905 on religious and ethnic lines.

Ellis was speaking at the NDTV G20 Conclave. Highlighting India’s rising reputation on the global stage, Ellis said that India tops three visa categories in the UK including students, visitors, and skilled workers. He said that India’s rise in the global order can be measured by the benchmark it has set in conducting the G20 presidency and the Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on Indian Independence Day.

On 15th August, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the Ram Katha recital by spiritual Guru Morari Bapu at Jesus College, University of Cambridge. Sunak made a floral offering to Morari Bapu’s Vyas Peeth, chanting “Jai Siya Ram”. He also highlighted that when he was a Chancellor, he lit diyas outside during the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Sunak said that it was an honour for him to be present at Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha on Indian Independence Day. “It is truly an honour and pleasure to be here today at Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha at the University of Cambridge on Indian Independence Day. Bapu, I am here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu. For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country.”

The address by an Indian-origin UK PM on British soil became a talking point all over India and amongst Indians abroad. He further stated that he was proud of his national as well as religious identity and is proud to be Hindu. “Our values and what I see Bapu does each day of his life are the values of selfless service, devotion, and keeping the faith. But perhaps the greatest value is duty or seva, as we know it. These Hindu values are very much shared British values.”