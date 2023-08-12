The Madhya Pradesh branch of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has warned Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following her recent X (Twitter) post accusing the state government of corruption. In her tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that contractors in Madhya Pradesh are being coerced into paying commissions. Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, refuted these claims and asked for evidence.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “The Union of Contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that payment is received only after paying 50% commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with 40% commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with 50% commission from power.”

मध्य प्रदेश में ठेकेदारों के संघ ने हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को पत्र लिखकर शिकायत की है कि प्रदेश में 50% कमीशन देने पर ही भुगतान मिलता है।



कर्नाटक में भ्रष्ट BJP सरकार 40% कमीशन की वसूली करती थी। मध्य प्रदेश में BJP भ्रष्टाचार का अपना ही रिकॉर्ड तोड़कर आगे निकल गई है।… pic.twitter.com/LVemnZQ9b6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 11, 2023

VD Sharma, the Chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, cautioned that legal measures might be taken against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for disseminating a fabricated letter. Responding to the allegations, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra accused the Congress of engaging in politically motivated actions with a disgusting mentality.

Dr Narottam Mishra said, “In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is doing politics without any issue with a disgusting mentality. State Congress leaders first got Rahul Gandhi to lie and now got Priyanka Gandhi to tweet falsely. Priyanka ji, give proof of your tweets, otherwise, we have all options open for action.”

मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस मुद्दा विहीन होकर घृणित मानसिकता के साथ राजनीति कर रही है।



प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने पहले राहुल गांधी जी से झूठ बुलवाया अब प्रियंका गांधी जी से झूठा ट्वीट करवाया।



प्रियंका जी आपने जो ट्वीट किये हैं उसके प्रमाण दो अन्यथा हमारे पास कार्यवाही के सारे… pic.twitter.com/j9FfajhA9c — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) August 12, 2023

VD Sharma said, “This is a conspiracy and BJP will take action for this tweet under cybercrime. She will have to reveal from where did she get this letter. You (Priyanka Gandhi) misled not only Madhya Pradesh but the country on the basis of a fake letter. Congress leadership will have to give an answer to this. We will take legal action in this regard.”

Persisting in their aggressive stance against the Madhya Pradesh government, the Congress, through MP Congress Media Department’s Chairman KK Mishra, asserted their determination to substantiate allegations of corruption against the Madhya Pradesh BJP administration.

KK Mishra said, “The BJP should accept the reality, but the ruling party has been creating political terror…It is adopting unconstitutional means. We will prove that the government is corrupt.”