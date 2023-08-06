Monday, August 7, 2023
Manipur: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from N Biren Singh government

The KPA has announced, “The support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”

Manipur violence
KPA withdraws support from Manipur government (Image Source - East Mojo)
In a major political development amid thew continued violence in Manipur, the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has announced that it has withdrawn its support from the N Biren Singh government in the state. KPA has two MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly.

The KPA has written a letter to the governor announcing their withdrawal of support. The KPA has announced, “The support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”

The letter states, “After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N.Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”

The two KPA MLAs are Kimneo Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

Earlier in the day, leaders from the Kuki community had stated that most Kuki MLAs will likely miss the Manipur assembly session slated to be called on August 21 in view of the continued ethnic violence. They claimed that the Kuki MLAs will be doing this irrespective of their party affiliations. There are several Kuki MLAs from ruling BJP.

According to a TOI report, BJP MLA for Churachandpur, LM Khaute said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it will not be possible on my part to attend the upcoming session.” Churachandpur is one of the worst-hit districts in the ongoing ethnic conflicts. 

Khaute added that the violence and the administration’s inability to fulfil the demands made by the Kukis for a separate administration “will not make it possible for all the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs to attend the session.” 

The Manipur House, comprising 60 members, includes a total of 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs. Among them, seven belong to the BJP, two are from the Kuki People’s Alliance, and one is an independent member.

