After the Modi government has called for a “special session of Parliament” to be held from September 18 to 22, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that maybe it is an indicator of a ‘little panic’.

“I think maybe it is an indicator of a little panic. The same type of panic that happened when I spoke in Parliament House, the panic that suddenly made them revoke my Parliament membership,” a Congress leader said in Mumbai.

“So, I think it is panic because these matters are very close to the Prime Minister. Whenever you touch the Adani matter, the PM gets very uncomfortable and very nervous,” he added.

Targeting the BJP-led government over fresh allegations concerning the Adani group, Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of “being quiet” and said the least that should be done is a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of “protecting one person” and asked “why he is he not forcing an investigation”.

Gandhi referred to the G20 Summit being hosted by India and the reports on the Adani group in two British papers and said the allegations impact perception about India.

“…It is very important that the Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi clears his name and categorically explains what is going on. At the very least, A JPC should be allowed and a thorough investigation should take place. I don’t understand why the PM is not forcing an investigation? Why is he quiet and people who are responsible are put behind bars? This is raising very serious questions for the PM just before G20 leaders come here…It is important that this issue is made clear before they (G20 leaders) arrive,” Rahul Gandhi said during his press conference in Mumbai.

Earlier today, the government decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 and it will have five sittings.

The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)