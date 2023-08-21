The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) successfully executed yet another major rescue operation on Monday (21 August). It came out as a lifesaver for Indian nationals who were held captive by an armed local mafia group in Libya’s Zwara City. Evidently, 17 Indian nationals, who were recently released from Tripoli jail and were stuck in life-threatening situations for almost 6 months in Libya, were repatriated following sustained efforts by MEA officials.

VIDEO | 17 Indian youths, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who were released from Tripoli Jail in Libya last month, returned to Delhi on Sunday night. They were in Libya for the past six months because of unscrupulous travel agents who duped them on the pretext of sending them to… pic.twitter.com/BhoXOJibrQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2023

The rescued individuals mostly hail from Punjab and Haryana. They were trafficked from India after some fraudulent agents duped them on the pretext of sending them to Italy. Additionally, the fraud agents also skimmed 13 lakhs each from them.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in Tunisia confirmed the details of the rescue operation and lauded the Indian Embassy to Libya for the successful repatriation.

The post read, “The Embassy of India to Libya successfully repatriated 17 Indian Nationals from Punjab and Haryana (on 19 August 2023), who were detained in Libya since February 2023. The Indians safely reached India on 20 August 2023 by Gulf Air flight at 2030 hrs.”

The Embassy of India to Libya successfully repatriated 17 Indian Nationals from Punjab and Haryana (on 19 August 2023), who were detained in Libya since February 2023. The Indians safely reached India on 20 August 2023 by Gulf Air flight at 2030 hrs. pic.twitter.com/gnRysnZaw5 — India in Tunisia (@IndiainTunisia) August 21, 2023

The evacuation efforts were carried out by MEA and the Indian Embassy in Tunis. They made all the arrangements including emergency certificates, exit visas, and tickets for their safe return. Following their continuous efforts, the stranded Indian nationals were safely brought back to India late on the 20th of August.

@IndiainTunisia secured the release of the 17 Indian nationals by efforts through various channels and agencies from the mafia and then arranged Emergency certificates, exit visas and tickets for the safe return of the Indians. pic.twitter.com/NIyw3HpLHo — India in Tunisia (@IndiainTunisia) August 21, 2023

MEA carried out the rescue operation

In February 2023, on the false pretext of lucrative jobs in Italy, Indian nationals were illegally trafficked to Libya’s Zwara city via Dubai and Egypt. In Zwara City, they were held captive by an armed group and were kept deprived of basic amenities and physically assaulted.

However, much later on the 26th of May, 2023, the family members of the stranded Indian nationals informed the Indian Embassy in Tunis about the case.

Immediately after that, the MEA swung into action, and along with the Libyan authorities rescued the Indian nationals on the 13th of June. However, they were kept in their custody in Tripoli given that they had illegally entered the country.

Since the matter came to their knowledge, the Indian Embassy maintained constant communication with the families of the individuals held captive in Libya. Throughout the months of May and June, they consistently pursued the issue with Libyan authorities. Additionally, the Embassy in Tunis initiated contact with Libyan authorities through informal channels to discuss the release of the Indian nationals.

Subsequently, the Embassy officials carried out all legal procedures and secured their consular access. As a result of it, they also secured their release from detention.

According to media reports, the high-level intervention from Indian Ambassador in Tunis and senior MEA officials from New Delhi convinced Libyan authorities to release the Indian nationals. Meanwhile, while they were in Libya, the Indian embassy took care of the stranded Indian nationals. This included providing essential food items, medicines, and clothes. Furthermore, the Indian embassy facilitated and covered the expenses for their return tickets to India.