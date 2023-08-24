On Tuesday, August 22, a NEET aspirant from Khagaria district of Bihar was admitted to the hospital after he consumed twenty tablets of paracetamol at his rented room in Kota, Rajasthan. The 23-year-old student Gulshan Rajput claimed that he consumed twenty tablets of Dolo 650 “mistakenly” after he had a fever.

Currently, the NEET aspirant is out of danger, but still under treatment at MBS Hospital.

While one of Gulshan Rajput’s friends Sarvesh claimed that Rajput had been depressed for the past few days over scoring low marks in routine tests at the coaching institute even after studying for the medical entrance examination for over two years, Rajput refuted the claims.

Gulshan Rajput said that he did not attempt suicide and was also not depressed. He added that he consumed twenty paracetamol tablets mistakenly after having a fever.

Meanwhile, DSP KS Rathore said that the NEET aspirant has denied attempting suicide or being depressed, however, he added that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Notably, several suicide cases of students have emerged from India’s coaching hub, Kota this year. As reported earlier, an 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar reportedly committed suicide on August 15, at his PG room in Kota.

Earlier, on the 3rd of August, the body of Manjot Chhabra (18), a resident of UP’s Rampur district, was found under suspicious circumstances in the hostel room. His mouth was tied with polythene, and both hands were also tied with a rope. There were three notes on the wall of his room.

He was preparing for the NEET exam. Though it was considered a suspected case of suicide, his parents expressed suspicion of murder.

A day later, on the 4th of August, Bhargav Mishra (17), a resident of Motihar in Bihar, reportedly committed suicide in his room at night. As per reports, he hanged himself from the water pipe in the cooler and committed suicide. He came to Kota 4 months back and was preparing for JEE.

Later, on 10 August, Manish Prajapati (17), a resident of Azamgarh, UP, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel. He came to Kota 6 months ago and was preparing for JEE. A few hours before the suicide, his father had gone to meet him.

22 suicide cases have been reported from Kota in 2023 so far.