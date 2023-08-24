Thursday, August 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKota: NEET aspirant hospitalized after he consumes 20 paracetamol tablets, says it was a...
News Reports
Updated:

Kota: NEET aspirant hospitalized after he consumes 20 paracetamol tablets, says it was a ‘mistake’

Gulshan Rajput said that he did not attempt suicide and was also not depressed. He added that he consumed twenty paracetamol tablets mistakenly after having a fever.

OpIndia Staff
Kota coaching student consumes 20 paracetamol tablets 'by mistake'
(Images via TelanganaToday, News18)
74

On Tuesday, August 22, a NEET aspirant from Khagaria district of Bihar was admitted to the hospital after he consumed twenty tablets of paracetamol at his rented room in Kota, Rajasthan. The 23-year-old student Gulshan Rajput claimed that he consumed twenty tablets of Dolo 650 “mistakenly” after he had a fever.

Currently, the NEET aspirant is out of danger, but still under treatment at MBS Hospital.

While one of Gulshan Rajput’s friends Sarvesh claimed that Rajput had been depressed for the past few days over scoring low marks in routine tests at the coaching institute even after studying for the medical entrance examination for over two years, Rajput refuted the claims.

Gulshan Rajput said that he did not attempt suicide and was also not depressed. He added that he consumed twenty paracetamol tablets mistakenly after having a fever.

Meanwhile, DSP KS Rathore said that the NEET aspirant has denied attempting suicide or being depressed, however, he added that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Notably, several suicide cases of students have emerged from India’s coaching hub, Kota this year. As reported earlier, an 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar reportedly committed suicide on August 15, at his PG room in Kota.

Earlier, on the 3rd of August, the body of Manjot Chhabra (18), a resident of UP’s Rampur district, was found under suspicious circumstances in the hostel room. His mouth was tied with polythene, and both hands were also tied with a rope. There were three notes on the wall of his room.

He was preparing for the NEET exam. Though it was considered a suspected case of suicide, his parents expressed suspicion of murder.

A day later, on the 4th of August, Bhargav Mishra (17), a resident of Motihar in Bihar, reportedly committed suicide in his room at night. As per reports, he hanged himself from the water pipe in the cooler and committed suicide. He came to Kota 4 months back and was preparing for JEE.

Later, on 10 August, Manish Prajapati (17), a resident of Azamgarh, UP, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel. He came to Kota 6 months ago and was preparing for JEE. A few hours before the suicide, his father had gone to meet him.

22 suicide cases have been reported from Kota in 2023 so far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKota student, Rajasthan student, coaching classes Kota
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,950FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com