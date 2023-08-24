On Thursday, August 24, the cyber crime team of Nuh Police said that a person named Osama alias Pehelwan, who was allegedly involved in the violence in Nuh, was arrested. The arrest came after a shootout with the police near the Ujjina Canal drain. The accused was shot in his leg by the police during the exchange of fire. Osama, a Ferozepur Namak village resident, is currently undergoing treatment at Nalhar Medical Hospital.

According to reports, the shootout took place when the accused Osama was travelling from the Ferozepur Namak area in Nuh to Aali Meo. The police were searching for the accused for his involvement in the arson incident in Nalhar.

Police have seized a country-made gun (desi katta), a live cartridge and a motorcycle from Osama’s possession.

This comes after Aamir, another accused in the July 31 anti-Hindu riots in Nuh, was apprehended following a shootout. The accused had opened fire at the police team and was met with counter-firing. Aamir, a native of Dhidara in Taoru village in Nuh, was treated at the Nalhar Medical Hospital for a gunshot injury to his right leg.

Prior to this, two accused were arrested following similar shootouts. The Haryana police arrested Munsaid and Saikul following an exchange of fire. The duo was hiding in the Aravalli Hills in Haryana’s Nuh, which was converted into a tactical cover to evade arrests after violence was unleashed on thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar on 31st July.

Five more accused were arrested in the case from Singar village after some locals handed over the accused to the cops, the police said on Monday, 21st August. On 12th August, the Haryana Police team and Special Task Force arrested a person identified as Afzal from Firozpur Jhirka for circulating provocative videos and audio on social media and messaging services.

In connection with the Nuh violence, which later expanded to Gurgaon and resulted in six deaths in the state, as many as 61 FIRs have been lodged and 285 people have been arrested.

Nuh Shobha Yatra attack

On July 31st, an Islamist mob attacked the Jalabhishek Yatra procession organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The violence claimed six lives. Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the VHP’s Jalabhishek Yatra as Islamists unleashed violence against the Hindus in the Muslim-dominated region of Nuh, Mewat in Haryana.