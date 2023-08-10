On 31st July, an Islamist mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs was registered on the complaint of Constable Ramendra Singh under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 307, and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. He is posted as a driver at Women ERV Durga Shakti, Nuh.

Khalid, Saakeer, Abraar, Sameeri, Badruddin, Aarif, Moen, Zishan, Ashfaq, Shahrukh, Sarfuddin and Niiyum were named as accused in FIR. The most important aspect of this FIR was that it detailed how the rioters attacked female police personnel during Nuh violence.

Details of the FIR

In his complaint, Constable Singh said that at around 1:45 PM, he was on routine patrol with woman constable Pinki and the staff in charge of Anjuman at Maalab Polytechnique College. During their routine patrol, they noticed rioters from the Muslim community were charging at them from Maalab village. They took their vehicle and started moving towards Nuh City.

Source: Haryana Police

At the old bus stand, around 700-800 rioters surrounded them with the intention to kill. The rioters started pelting stones and opened fire at them and the windscreen of their vehicle got shattered. One of the stones hit Singh on his shoulder and another on his head. They somehow managed to escape from the vehicle and rushed to safety. The rioters then burnt their vehicle. There were essential files and equipment in the vehicle that got destroyed in the fire.

In the FIR, it is mentioned that the police arrested some of the accused. The rioters informed them where they hid the batons, sticks and illegal weapons. The recovery of the same is underway. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Nuh Shobhayatra attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

