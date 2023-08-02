Islamists unleashed mayhem during VHP’s Jalabhishek Yatra on the auspicious Monday (July 31) of the Sharavan month in Haryana’s Nuh district which later spread to various parts of Guragram. A total of 5 people, including 2 Home Guard personnel, were killed in this violence. The police have registered 44 FIRs and arrested 116 rioters so far. Section 144 has been imposed and Rapid Action Force has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, many eyewitnesses whom OpIndia have spoken to, have narrated the brutality unleashed by the Muslim mob during the violence. Also, several videos have surfaced, wherein the bloodthirsty Muslim crowd were seen roaming around the streets shouting Allah Hu Akbar and Nara-e-Takbeer slogans while unleashing unbridled violence against Hindus.

OpIndia was recently contacted by an aggrieved Hindu from the Muslim-dominated Bhadas village, where sweet seller Shakti Saini was mercilessly murdered and his body dumped at the same Badkali square around which his shop was located. Fearing for his life, the caller urged us not to disclose his identity, which is why we refrained from mentioning his name in this article.

The caller, who sounded petrified of the violence unleashed by Muslims in his village and the neighbourhood, told us that Bhadas village is a Muslim-majority area. There are about 4500 voters in the village, of which about 3800 are Muslims. The Hindus in the village mainly belong to marginalised Hindu communities like the Saini, Prajapati and Scheduled Caste. The name of the village head is Shaukat.

The caller further told us that on the day of the incident, a mob of radical Muslims from adjacent villages were rummaging through Nuh. The same mob also entered the Bhadas village. They asked the village chief to move aside and not to interfere. The mob reportedly came with the intent to kill all remaining Hindus in the village, the caller said.

He added that the village chief, Shaukat, in turn, asked the rioters to give him assurance that after killing Hindus, they would not harm him and the people of his community. “After doing this, hope you all will go away and not harm us,” the caller quoted Shaukat as asking the rioters. He added that Shaukat’s shocking remark came despite, the Nuh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) requesting him to cooperate with the police to ensure the safety of all the villagers.

The Hindu villager who called claimed that the throng attempted to enter the village three times, each time with more number people than the previous time.

When asked what action did the police take to control the Islamist mob, he said, “The police were busy saving their own lives.”

The caller, whose voice trembled in fear while speaking to us, further recalled how the Muslim mob headed towards Badkali square after their attempts to enter the village failed. In Badkali Chowk, Yuva Acharya Tarun runs a Gurukul where young children go to seek knowledge on Vedas, Upanishads and various Hindu scriptures, along with learning Science, Sanskrit, Mathematics, English language, and Grammar. He recounted how the Islamist mob had tried to forcefully make their way into the Gurukul, which was again foiled due to timely action taken by the alert students.

“Using their presence of mind, the children quickly shut the main door when they saw the mob coming towards the Gurukul, which averted a major tragedy that would befall the Hindu students,” he said.

Despite the fact that the caller claimed to be speaking to us from his home, the level of terror in his voice while he was speaking to us was palpable. He went on to say, in a trembling voice, that they could hear the Gurukul children screaming and shouting even from far away, adding how the Gurukul cook was so horrified by what unfolded when Islamists charged at the Gurukul that he is still in shock.

The caller expressed gratitude to the police for responding quickly and saving the lives of the children, adding that the mob only dispersed when they heard the police van’s sirens.

The villager further revealed to us how Islamists had previously destroyed the Gurukul following the Babri demolition at the Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 6, 1992. The Acharyas of the Gurukul restored it at that time, but this time, more dire problems have fallen upon the village and the Gurukul, he said.

Although the Rapid Action Force is now present in the area, the Hindu caller asserted that they went for 24 hours without police protection following the incident. OpIndia has the audio recording of the full conversation.

Nuh violence

On 31st July, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 5, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.

Islamists in Nuh used WhatsApp groups to gather stones and glass bottles for attacking Hindu procession

While Islamists and their supporters had widely used social media platforms to mobile rioters, a report published by Hindustan Times shed light on the extent the assailants went in the nefarious designs to attack Hindu processions in Haryana’s Muslim-majority region of Nuh.

As early as July 21, roughly ten days before the Jalabhishek Yatra was to take place, Islamists had been scheming to attack the devotees, laying elaborate plans on how to go about with their evil ploy.

Those arrested by the police over the violence that erupted in Nuh earlier this week have revealed in their interrogation that meetings were held and WhatsApp groups were created, and responsibilities were assigned to group leaders to collect stones and bottles to attack Hindu processions between July 21 to July 23, yet another corroboration of the preplanned nature of the violence that has engulfed the region since July 31.