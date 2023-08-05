Following the conviction in a corruption case followed by the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, a video message was posted on his Twitter account. The video was recorded in anticipation his arrest, saying that it was expected, and it was posted hours after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case, sentenced to 3 years in jail, fined PKR 1 lakh, and disqualified from con

In the video message, Imran Khan said that when his video message would reach everyone, he would be arrested and he will be in jail.

“My arrest was expected so I recorded this message before my arrest. This is another step towards the implementation of the London Plan, but I want my workers to remain calm, steadfast and strong. We do not bow down to anyone except the Almighty God who is “Al-Haqq”. La illa illa Allah is our faith,” the Tweet with the video message said.

ہم رب العزّت کے سوا کسی کے سامنے نہیں… pic.twitter.com/vmXSmKRtTo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2023

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman asked his supporters “not to sit silent” after his arrest.

“By the time this video message will reach you, I would be arrested and in Jail…which is why I have a request…an appeal to all of you is that you should not sit at home in silence. These earnest efforts of mine are not for me but for my people, my community, for you. I am doing it for you. I am doing it for the good fortune of your children,” Imran Khan said in his video.

‘If you will not stand for your rights, you will live a life of slavery, and mind you slaves do not have a life,’ he added.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty in the Toshkhana case for illegally selling state gifts, and sentenced him to three years in prison. He has also been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the PTI chief.

Following the court order, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and was taken to the capital Islamabad. He will be sent to Central Prison Adiala, Rawalpindi, to serve his sentence. The PTI chief has already moved the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises with only lawyers allowed inside the courtroom.

The development comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the session court’s verdict on the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman as maintainable and ordered the lower court to rehear the case. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on August 2 deferred the indictment of former Pakistan PM in the Toshakhana case.

The Toshakhana case registered by ruling party lawmakers is based on a criminal complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Imran Khan had been accused of retaining gifts, received by the Office of the Prime Minister from other countries, either for free or at throwaway prices.

As per the Toshakhana rules, gifts and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules are applicable shall be reported to the Cabinet Division. Notably, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has faced a number of legal cases over his retention of gifts. He has also been disqualified by the electoral body over the issue.