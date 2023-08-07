Rajya Sabha passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

On 7th August, Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with 131 Ayes against 102 Noes. The bill was tabled in the house by Home Minister Amit Shah. It will replace the existing ordinance by the central government that was brought for the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government. In Lok Sabha, the bill was passed on 3rd August.

Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in #RajyaSabha with 131 Ayes against 102 No votes. #DelhiServiceBill #DelhiOrdinanceBill pic.twitter.com/UACB6FztbH — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 7, 2023

The motion of division was adopted and voting was done using voting sheets as there was some technical issue with the voting panel. Notably, the ordinance that the bill has replaced was brought by the Central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court gave the Delhi government control of services excluding police, public order and land. Following the ordinance passed, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government approached Supreme Court against it. However, no immediate relief was given by the Apex Court.