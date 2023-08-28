BKU leader Rakesh Tikait last week issued a threat to organise a tractor rally if the Hindu organisations carry out a Braj Mandal Yatra in Haryana’s Nuh, which was in the throes of violence, vandalism, and arson in late July and early August after Islamists attacked Hindu devotees bound for the Nalhar Shiva Temple.

“If they carry out Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh, we will organise a tractor rally and mobilise lakhs of people,” Tikait threatened while speaking in a public rally in Alwar on Saturday.

Video of Rakesh Tikait issuing threat is viral on SM- If hindu sabha continues with rally in Nuh on 28th than he will counter it with Tractor rally with lakhs of people.pic.twitter.com/EYw4nexYN9 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 27, 2023

Tikait had long claimed to be apolitical, but has routinely made political statements, attacking the Centre and the Modi government, most notably on their stand on the farm laws. Last week too, Tikait made political statements and threatened to organise a tractor rally if the administration in Nuh permitted the Hindu organisations for Braj Mandal Yatra.

Rakesh Tikait stated that wherever the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government is, it aims to disrupt the atmosphere in those states. If the government approves the Braj Mandal journey in Haryana on September 28, then we will also organize a tractor rally. The date for this rally will be finalized. A meeting will be held for this purpose, and a decision will be taken during the meeting.

The ‘farmer’ leader also asserted that no political party can save the country. “No one can save the country. Only agitation can salvage it. Agitations involving farmers, laborers, unemployed, and oppressed individuals will pressurise the governments to yield,” he added.

Tikait remarked that the rulers’ policy is to make the people fight amongst themselves and establish their rule. He emphasized that when the opposition becomes weak, tyranny emerges. Therefore, do not let the opposition become weak. He suggested conducting the protest peacefully and mentioned that even the Khap Panchayat is involved in the movement.

Nuh Shobhayatra Attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people, including 4 Hindu civilians and two policemen were killed as a result of the riots.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra that were instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.