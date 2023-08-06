On 31st July, an Islamist mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. In one of the FIRs, an ex-Indian Army personnel provided details of how a mob of around 100 rioters attacked him on the day. The rioters not only damaged his car but also snatched Rs 2,000 from him.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of retired Indian Army personnel Subedar Surendra Singh under Sections 148, 149, 323, 341, 427 and 379A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mehmood, Sumsu, Salem, Salim, Aadil, Vakeel and 100 others.

In his complaint, Subedar Surendra Singh said he was travelling towards his village Sangel from Palwal. When he was below the bridge on Nuh Hodal Road stretch of Delhi- Mumbai Expressway, around 100 rioters came in front of his car and forced him to stop.

Source: Haryana Police

The mob abused him and even snatched Rs 2,000 from him. When he objected, rioters attacked his car with sticks and bricks. His car was completely damaged in the attack. The victim found out the names of some of the rioters on his own and then filed a complaint with the police.

