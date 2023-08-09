Days after an Islamist mob unleashed violence in the Nuh and Gurugram districts of Haryana, numerous Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Gurugram are said to have begun collecting and maintaining a record of domestic help and drivers belonging to the Muslim community.

Citing anonymous sources, IANS reported that the Resident Welfare Associations are providing details to the police stations in their respective areas as a preventive action against anti-social elements.

#Gurugram violence: RWAs to collect, maintain data on domestic help, drivers of particular community



Read: https://t.co/1KNjYOKD0V pic.twitter.com/tS05lfIe35 — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2023

According to reports, Gurugram police have asked RWAs to furnish information on drivers, security guards, sweepers, domestic helpers, and others in order to ensure proper police deployment.

“We don’t want to cause people to panic. We simply asked RWAs to provide details of domestic help, drivers, security, sweepers, and others so that police deployment at their residence could be ensured,” a senior Gurugram police official said, adding that no official orders have been issued in this regard.

“It was a year-old notification of the Haryana Government to maintain a database of tenants and police verification as security measures,” Ashish Kumar, RWA President of Uniworld City, Sector-30 Gurugram, told IANS. Kumar, however, added that verification of Muslims or any particular community of people was not done in the society recently related to the recently transpired Gurugram violence.

Suncity RWA President Kusum Sharma told IANS, “We only hired domestic help via registered agencies.” Police verifications are the responsibility of the particular resident. However, we have not lately conducted any verification of Muslim people.”

Violence in Nuh

On Monday (July 31), tensions gripped several parts of Haryana when stones were pelted at the Jalabhishek Shobha yatra in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat. The procession was taken out to mark the auspicious occasion of Shravan Somwar. Around 5 people were killed during the violence, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

As the communal clashes in Nuh spilt over to Gurugram, incidents of mob violence, and vandalisation of shops in several areas including Badshahpur, Sohna, Sector 66, and Sector 57 were reported.