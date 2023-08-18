Friday, August 18, 2023
Fodder Scam: Supreme Court agrees to hear CBI’s plea challenging Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail, lists matter for 25th August

Granted bail on medical grounds, the RJD leader appears fit and fine as he has been holding meetings with Opposition leaders, playing sports etc

Lalu Yadav
(Image: Times of India)
In another setback to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the bail of the RJD chief in the fodder scam case. The CBI had sought an urgent listing of the plea which was accepted by the apex court.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the CBI requesting the CJI-led bench for early listing of the matter today. The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Manoj Misra listed the matter for hearing on 25th August.

Lalu Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on 22 April 2022 in the Doranda Treasury case related to four cases of fodder scams amounting to crores. He was granted bail on the grounds of ill health. The bail came months after a special CBI court in Ranchi in February 2022 had convicted Lalu to five years in prison with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

The fifth fodder scam pertains to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury in 1995-96 when Lalu Yadav was serving as Chief Minister for Bihar. He was convicted in four fodder scam cases involving illicit withdrawals from Dumka, Chaibasa, Doranda, and Deogarh treasuries in Jharkhand. While the former Bihar CM has secured bail in four fodder scam cases, he was convicted and sentenced in a fifth case by the special CBI court. But the HC granted him bail in the case owing to poor health.

Meanwhile, the RJD leader appears fit and fine as he has been holding meetings with Opposition leaders, attending alliance meetings, and time and again making appearances for the cameras, and also delivering controversial statements. Recently he was even seen playing badminton.

