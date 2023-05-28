Sunday, May 28, 2023
Updated:

New low for RJD, compares new parliament to a coffin

OpIndia Staff
Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD compared Parliament building to coffin
RJD hits new low, compares New Parliament Building to Coffin (Image: DH/Twitter)
On May 28, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building and dedicated it to the people of India, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit a new low and compared the building to a coffin. RJD published a tweet from its official Twitter handle in which they added an image of the coffin on the left and a photograph of the aerial view of the new Parliament Building on the right. Comparing both, they wrote, “Yeh Kya Hai (What is this)” in the tweet.

RJD compared the new Parliament Building to a coffin. Source: Twitter

The tweet has received sharp criticism from the netizens. Trupti Garg wrote, “First photo is your party’s future. The second photo is the future of India.”

Twitter user ThombreMilind showed the mirror to RJD as it has zero MPs in Lok Sabha.

Twitter user Dines Sharma criticised RJD and said, “Opposition has every right to oppose but to stoop down to this level isn’t healthy for the democracy.”

Another Twitter user Anish Nair said, “Pls refrain from participating in elections going forward, As RJD wouldn’t want their representatives sitting inside a structure which represents something else but not a parliament!!”

Payal Mehta wrote, “SICK!!! Really sick!!! I hope you realise the next parliament session your MPs will sit inside this coffin (as you put it) hope you don’t pray them to.”

Twitter user Pawan Durani said, “No wonder Bihar is a backward state, Patna at least 30 years behind other cities. What a shameless handle! Disgusting.”

Notably, RJD supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to five years imprisonment and Rs 60 lakh fine by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the Fodder Scam case in February 2022.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

