‘Shadi kariye, deri nahi hua hai, humlog baraati chalenge’: Lalu Prasad Yadav gives ‘marriage’ advice to Rahul Gandhi at opposition meet

"Shaadi karna chahiye, baat maniye, ekdum pakka karna padega (You should get married, you must listen to us, you surely have to get married)," Lalu told Rahul Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff
Lalu Prasad Yadav, advises Rahul Gandhi to get married soon (Source: NDTV)
On Friday, June 23, RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen giving a piece of parental advice to Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a joint press conference of the Opposition at Patna, Lalu urged the 53-year-old Congress leader to get married soon.

“Baat toh hum log ka salha toh aap mane nahi, biha toh nahi kiye aap, shaadi kar lijiye, abhi bhi samay hai, shaadi kariye aur hum log baraati challe (You didn’t listen to my advice. Did not get married. You should have married. It is not too late even today. Get married and we would all participate in your wedding procession),” said Lalu Yadav as other opposition leaders laughed.

Amused by the piece of advice given to him, Rahul Gandhi gamely replied: “Ab aapne keh diya toh ho jayega (Now, that you have said it, it will happen.)”

“Shaadi karna chahiye, baat maniye, ekdum pakka karna padega (You should get married, you must listen to us, you surely have to get married),” Lalu continued advising Rahul Gandhi.

Pointing out how upset his mother Sonia Gandhi was over it, Lalu further said, “pukka karna padega, aapki mummy bolti thi ki baat nahi maanta hai, shaadi karwaiye aap (you will definitely have to get married, your mummy told me that you don’t listen to her, she urged me to get you married).”

Notably, the Mahagathbandhan administration, led by Nitish Kumar, had hosted the opposition parties in Patna for the Unity conference scheduled on Friday. Notably, this is the first gathering of opposition parties to send a message of cooperation before the general elections of 2024. 17 opposition parties met to discuss the timeline and the roadmap for the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to the meeting, the state of Bihar had reportedly witnessed a poster war on Thursday. The controversy arose after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chapter in Delhi displayed a poster calling for unity among the opposition while the chapter in Bihar referred to Nitish Kumar as the BJP’s ‘B team.’

Arvind Kejriwal was pictured on the poster, which was displayed throughout Patna’s streets, as a potential candidate for prime minister in the 2024 elections. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s picture was put up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him an alternate team of BJP.

Following this, the BJP mocked the opposition by calling them “Thugs of India” in a new poster. The poster featured images of opposition political leaders, including MK Stalin, Tejashvi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, and Nitish Kumar. The poster had an inscription that said, “The grand meeting of the parties engrossed in dynasty politics and corruption.”

These posters were later taken down by the Patna Municipal Corporation.

