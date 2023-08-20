Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that he is worried about the circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) circular on the Indo-Pak partition that took place in 1947.

The NCP Chief inaugurated Sarhad Public School in Pune.

The event was organised by the Sarhad Foundation, a local NGO which helps in the education of students from the border regions of the country, especially Kashmir and Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Pawar said, ” I feel worried about a circular issued by the CBSE recently.. this circular stated that Schools must give information to the students about the situation which erupted in the society after partition”.

“According to me, the history of the partition is the history of the country’s division where a lot of bloodshed happened. Thousands of people got displaced. In the view of national and Social unity, it will not be suitable to imbibe a history in the minds of the young generation which includes bloodshed and bitterness”, said the NCP Chief.

Along With Sharad Pawar, former State Home Minister and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde and Maharashtra Higher and technical education minister Chandrkant Patil were present at the event.

It is worth mentioning that the CBSE earlier released a circular on the observance of ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14.

“Government of India has announced that 14th August every year will be observed as

‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Educational institutions may observe the day by

organizing exhibitions on this theme”, CBSE said in the circular.

Adding further, the education board said, “It is pertinent to mention that considering the sensitivity of the issue, it may kindly be ensured that the exhibition is showcased with the sobriety and solemnness that it deserves. It may be specifically ensured that the sentiments of any section of society are not to be hurt”.

This year, the nation completed 76 years of independence and the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ was observed throughout the country to remember those who have endured suffering and pain during the partition.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)