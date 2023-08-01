Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused Sachin Thapan from Bishnoi gang extradited to India from Azerbaijan

A special cell of Delhi Police sought Sachin Thapan's extradition. Special CP HGS Dhaliwal stated to media that Sachin Bishnoi aka Sachin Thapan, one of the accused in the murder of the popular Punjabi singer, has been extradited from Azerbaijan's capital city Baku.

OpIndia Staff
Sidhu Moosewala case
Sidhu Moosewala (L), Sachin Thapan (R), images via Instagram and TOI
20

Sachin Bishnoi, also known as Sachin Taapan, one of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, has been extradited to India from Azerbaijan, as per reports.

A special cell of Delhi Police sought Sachin Thapan’s extradition. Special CP HGS Dhaliwal stated to media that Sachin Bishnoi aka Sachin Thapan, one of the accused in the murder of the popular Punjabi singer, has been extradited from Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, 2022. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is accused of carrying out the murder. Bishnoi is lodged in jail.

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is also accused of involvement in the murder.

As per reports, Sachin Thapan is a nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi. He had hatched the conspiracy to kill Mossewala along with gangster Goldy Brar. Sachin and another accused named Anmol Bishnoi had hired the shooters and had arranged arms and ammunition for the murder.

Shortly after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, Sachin Thapan reportedly fled to Dubai on a fake passport. He is also wanted by Dubai law enforcement for extortion-related charges.

Mansa Police have stated that they will seek Sachin’s remand after his extradition. Mansa SSP Dr. Nanak Singh has stated that they have been working in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

