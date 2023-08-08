On Monday, August 7, the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple priests sent a legal notice to the filmmakers of the controversial movie ‘Oh My God-2’ starring Akshay Kumar. They have said that Lord Shiva has been wrongfully depicted and trivialised in the movie. According to them, in one scene Lord Shiva is seen purchasing Kachori from a shop and this hurt the sentiments of devotees of Lord Shiva.

The Mahakal Temple priests have served legal notices to film director Amit Rai, producers Vipul Shah and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and actor Akshay Kumar. Additionally, they have also sent a legal notice to Censor Board Chairman Prasoon Kumar Joshi.

According to the information, High Court lawyer Abhilash Vyas sent these legal notices on behalf of the All India Pujari Mahasangh on the 7th of August.

Through the legal notice, they have asked the filmmakers to remove the offending scenes from the movie and have also demanded a public apology. As per the legal notice, they have given an ultimatum of 24 hours after receiving the letter to remove derogatory scenes from their film OMG-2 and render a public apology.

The All India Pujari Mahasangh has asserted that if the filmmakers fail to do so, they would start making appeals to cancel the certificate of the film. Additionally, in that eventuality, they would file a case for hurting religious sentiments and demand a ban on the film’s release in Ujjain.

Pt Mahesh Sharma stated that the incorrect portrayal of Lord Shiva in this film (OMG 2) will hurt the sentiments of devotees of Lord Shiva.

Earlier, a priest from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple had highlighted that Akshay Kumar shot some portion of his film in the Mahakaleshwar temple and added that all OMG-2 scenes shot in this highly revered Hindu temple should be deleted.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer ‘Oh My God-2 (OMG 2) is slated to get a theatrical release on the 11th of August. It is a sequel to the 2012 release Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer film OMG.

After asking to make as many as 27 cuts or modifications, the Censor Board gave the film an ‘A’ certificate. One of the major changes the Censor Board has asked the filmmakers is the alteration of the character played by Akshay Kumar from Lord Shiva to a messenger and a devotee of the Hindu God.