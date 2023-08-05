In a shocking development, Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer, Vijay Mishra, has been arrested outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy, Lucknow, in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal. He recently made headlines for his involvement in the crime and was gifted an iPhone and used FaceTime to communicate with the now-deceased gangster and his brother Ashraf alias Khalid Azim.

Mishra was charged with revealing Umesh Pal’s location from Prayagraj court before he was killed on 24 February 2023 along with two other police personnel. He was held in accordance with multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code sections, the Explosives Act, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He would reportedly be taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the cops will search through his phone to recover the chats. According to police sources, both the mafia and his notorious brother provided iPhones to individuals working with them while orchestrating the murder of Umesh Pal. They further added that Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, had FaceTime IDs so everyone could communicate conveniently.

Umesh Pal and two police officers who had been assigned to his security were shot dead in February. He served as a key witness in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. The primary accused in the case, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, were gunned down by three youngsters on 15 April outside a hospital in Prayagraj while being transported for a medical examination by police.

The report further stated that the gunmen and other accomplices in the assassination received iPhones in addition to Asad Ahmed and Vijay Mishra. Police submitted a charge sheet against eight individuals in the gruesome killing of Umesh Pal last month. Atiq Ahmed, Rakesh alias Nakesh alias Lala, Arshad Katra, Niyaz Ahmad, Iqbal Ahmad, Shahrukh, Akhlaq Ahmad, and Khan Shoulat Haneef were all named as accused in the charge sheet.

The mobster’s second attorney Khan Saulat Haneef told the police in May that the criminal-turned-politician had presented him with an iPhone so he could use the FaceTime application to communicate with him, his brother and his son.

The trio’s FaceTime ID had been discovered by law enforcement on the iPhone as well. While looking through a chat history that had been retrieved after interviewing the counsel, the police uncovered a log of transactions totalling several crores. Moreover, he disclosed to the police that Umesh Pal was killed as a result of a phone argument between Atiq Ahmed and the latter.