A minor girl from the Dalit community was murdered after she was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district. Following the incident, the victim’s family held 5 men responsible for this heinous crime. Subsequently, on the basis of the family’s complaint, the Police filed a case against all five accused.

The accused have been identified as Shadab, Farooq, Shafi Raza, Latif, and Lucky Miyan. Four of them have been detained, and are being questioned by the police.

In the complaint, the family also alleged that the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint. The Police officials are awaiting the post-mortem report to take further steps in this case. Meanwhile, several Hindu organisations have demanded strict action from the administration in this matter.

According to media reports, the incident took place in the Piswa police station area in the Sitapur district. As per the complaint given by the victim’s family, the incident is said to have taken place on 12 August.

As per the father of the deceased girl, at around 11:30 in the night, his 12-year-old daughter had come out of the house to go to the bathroom. She was then held captive by two accused namely Shadab and Farooq and another accused named Shafi Raza held a gun to her head. They had warned the victim that if she screamed they would kill her. Afterwards, they allegedly abducted the victim.

It is claimed that a woman in the neighbour saw the incident unfold before her eyes and she immediately alarmed the family about the kidnapping incident. Following this, the family members along with others started a search option to find their girl. At around 2 AM, they were horrified when they found the dead body of the victim hanging from a tree and blood was dripping down from it.

On getting information about the incident, Police reached the crime spot and took the body of the deceased girl in their possession, and they reportedly left after that.

The victim’s family have alleged that when the police left the crime spot, the accused arrived there and started threatening the victim’s father.

It is also being claimed that the girl was in a relationship with Shadab, and it was he who had lured her out of the house under some pretext, after which he and his friends gang-raped and killed her.

Sharing the ordeal, the victim’s family stated that the accused hurled casteist slurs at them and bolstered that they can do nothing against them. The victim’s father narrated that the accused said that they raped their daughter and sister and then killed her. They further threatened that they will rape and kill his wife along with their son.

According to the victim’s father, all the accused are henchmen of Lucky Miyan, a district Panchayat representative. In the complaint, the victim’s family has also written that they have been intimidated by the accused.

OpIndia has accessed the FIR copy filed in this case.

Speaking to OpIndia, a local journalist Abhimanyu Singh claimed to have the ground report of this case. He alleged that initially, the police tried to hush up the matter, but when Hindu organisations took cognizance of the matter, the victim’s family was hopeful of getting Justice for their child.

Singh has also sent a video to OpIndia in which the girl’s father has claimed that he is an illiterate daily wage labourer. In the video, he alleged that police got him to place his thumbprint on things they had written on their own.

In another video, the grandfather of the deceased victim stated that his granddaughter has been killed. The accused intimidated him and stated that they will kill him once they get out of jail.

The police have taken all the accused named by the family in their complaint in their custody. Further legal actions will then be initiated on the basis of the post-mortem report. The Police have filed a case under sections 376-D, 302, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with POCSO and SC/ST Act.

Talking to OpIndia, Mahant Bajrang Muni of Sitapur district said that after the initial uproar, the police have assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Informing about the case, the Additional SP of Sitapur stated that some people came to the Qutub Nagar outpost today (13 August), and they appealed to register a case in regard to their complaint. He said the incident occurred in the early hours of 13th August and a minor girl was said to be missing. When police reached the spot, they found a body hanging on a tree and they suspected it to be a case of murder. The senior official added that the post-mortem report has found hanging as the cause of death.

However, he ruled out the claims that the girl was raped, stating that prima facie the report didn’t find evidence of rape.