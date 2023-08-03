An Indian-American engineer working with a missile defence contractor in the United States was fired from his long-time job after one of his colleagues heard him speaking in Hindi. Anil Varshney was talking to his dying relative in India over a video call when a colleague heard him using his native language.

Varshney was working as a senior systems engineer with Huntsville missile defence contractor Parsons Corporation located in Alabama. He has since filed a federal lawsuit and charged that systemic discrimination contributed to his termination from his position in October of last year.

Anil Varshney received a video call from his elderly brother-in-law KC Gupta, who was close to death, on 26 September 2022 and wanted to bid him farewell. Varshney moved into an open cubicle and took the call aware of the bitter reality that he might never speak to the latter again. In accordance with the lawsuit, he made sure there were no classified items or work-related information from his employer or the Missile Defence Agency (MDA) close by before taking the call.

The two only had a two-minute conversation in Hindi on a video chat, per the petition, which was filed in June in the northern district of Alabama. He, however, was interrupted by another employee who questioned him about the conversation and instantly ended it after learning from him that video calls were not allowed. Unfortunately, this turned out to be his last conversation with his relative before he passed away.

The lawsuit stated that Anil Varshney “scared” his colleague because he couldn’t understand what the former was communicating. The coworker then “falsely and intentionally” reported the incident to the police, accusing the man of breaching security by either disclosing confidential information during the call or accepting the call while in the presence of confidential information or taking the call during a private meeting.

It affirmed, “Despite there being no policy prohibiting the call, and without any investigation, the defendants claimed Anil Varshney committed a serious security violation and fired him. Worse, they blackballed him from future (Missile Defence Agency) work, effectively ending his career and life of service to MDA and the US government.”

It further added, “There was no confidential or classified information anywhere near the call. The cubicle where Mr Varshney accepted the video call was completely empty with no office material or wall hangings in the cubicle, and there was no confidential information being exchanged nearby.”

Notably, Varshney was earlier honoured as the “Contractor of the Year” in systems engineering for his efforts to save USD 5 million on the ground-based missile defence programme. He provided engineering support for the creation of layered, integrated missile defence systems that protect partner troops of the United States and its allies against ballistic missile threats.

The lawsuit asserted that he wanted his privileges restored, his reinstatement to a position “comparable to his former position” and the cancellation (or removal) of any disciplinary records in his file. He demanded “front pay including benefits” if he is not reappointed to his previous position level. In addition, he sought attorneys’ expenses, punitive and liquidated damages and compensatory losses for “mental anguish and emotional distress.”