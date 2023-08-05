Sunday, August 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKanpur: Land given by Hindus to place Tazia during floods now occupied by Muslims,...
News Reports
Updated:

Kanpur: Land given by Hindus to place Tazia during floods now occupied by Muslims, wall erected

Tazias from earlier times were kept under a tree in Bashir Ganj area, according to the police probe. When the area was flooded 36 years ago by rainfall, Swami Shri Shiv Narayan Ji Sant Samaj Gurdwara Seva Samiti granted permission to preserve Tazia on its grounds.

OpIndia Staff
The wall built by the Muslim community.
The wall erected by the Muslim community. (Source: Dainik Jagran)
34

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh some members of the Muslim community have reportedly taken over the property where Hindus once allowed them to keep Tazia and erected a wall there to further their encroachment.

The Hindus own the parcel of land in Bashir Ganj that the Muslims are trying to project as theirs. The latter was reportedly unable to find an appropriate location to pray 36 years ago because of heavy rains, therefore, the local Hindus had agreed to let the community use a space for their prayers, a report in Jagran stated.

Afterward, the organization of Tazia also started there. Now, the Muslim side has begun taking possession of the land and even assigned it the name ‘Imam Chowki’. Notably, no such place existed in the neighborhood.

Tazias from earlier times were kept under a tree in Bashir Ganj area, according to the police probe. When the area was flooded 36 years ago by rainfall, Swami Shri Shiv Narayan Ji Sant Samaj Gurdwara Seva Samiti granted permission to preserve Tazia on its grounds.

It was kept there for the following two years while it poured. The inhabitants of the akhada (Hindu religious organization) made no protests during the time. Tazia was housed on the premises where an idol of Lord Hanuman continues to be present. Furthermore, the Muslims chose to put it in that spot ever since.

The name of the place was also changed to Imam Chowki and the name got associated with the vicinity afterwards. Later, a wall was constructed there to demarcate the akhada from the aforementioned area. The committee has an Akhada stretched across four bighas along with a gurdwara, six rooms and a garden.

Ganesh Das Sonkar is currently in charge of the gurdwara seva samiti, as stated by Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash. The body has been renewed in the year 2020-21. Tazia will be sent back to the original location if the Akhada committee does not approve of its prolonged presence.

Importantly, a previous incident involving a poster that was torn down close to Imam Chowki led to a dispute. Tension in the neighbourhood grew as a result of the same. The police commissioner then mandated an investigation into the matter which led to the clarification of the situation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanpur news, tazia news, Kanpur videos
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
647,243FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com