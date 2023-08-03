The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 33 people in the Jaunpur district for raising anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans during a procession that was taken out on Saturday (July 29) to mark the 10th day of Muharram.

The action was taken after a 30-second video clip of the incident went viral on social media, wherein Islamists could be heard shouting Allahu Akbar, Naara-e-Taqbeer and Pakistan Zindabad slogans. The incident reportedly took place in the Godhana village in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Jaunpur police released a video byte on August 1, 2023, informing about the incident. Speaking about the incident Shailendra Kumar Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rural said that a video emerged on social media on July 31 wherein some anti-social elements could be seen raising anti-India and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during the 10th Muharram procession that was held on July 29.

He added that the incident happened in the Godhana village, falling under the limits of the Meerganj police station.

थाना मीरगंज अंतर्गत मोहर्रम जुलूस के दौरान आपत्तिजनक नारा लगाने की घटना के संबंध में थाना स्थानीय पर 33 नामजद के विरुद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत कर सभी को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया जा चुका हैं। घटना व कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण जौनपुर,श्री शैलेन्द्र कुमार सिंह की बाईट। pic.twitter.com/fu3XNErWw0 — Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) August 1, 2023

ASP further said that the police immediately took cognisance of the video and booked 33 people under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration; If committed in a place of public worship etc), 259A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 188 (criminalises any deliberate disobedience of an order that is duly promulgated by a public servant empowered by law to do so) and 505(2) (hate speech) of the IPC.