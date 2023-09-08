Did you know in 2011, when Congress was in power, 2 lakh people were displaced from Delhi during the Commonwealth Games: Read details

India is hosting the G20 conference this year in which top leaders, diplomats and businessmen of 20 major economies of the world are scheduled to stay in Delhi during the period. The face of the entire national capital has been modified. It took several months to prepare for the momentous occasion.

Since the opposition parties have criticised the government and Congress leaders have also negatively commented on the G20 arrangements, it becomes necessary to recall how over 2 lakh people in Delhi slums were evicted before the Commonwealth Games 2010 were held in Delhi during the UPA-2 regime.

It is notable that the encroachments razed by the bulldozer action are in strict accordance with the instructions issued by the Supreme Court. Also, the areas where this demolition drive is taking place are nowhere in the vicinity of the Pragati Maidan which is the venue of the G20 summit. Press Information Bureau has also debunked fake news peddled by media outlets like CNN in this regard claiming that ten thousand odd people are relocated in this drive. The vicious agenda of blaming the Modi government, however, does not cover the fact that more than 2 lakh slum dwellers were evicted ahead of the CWG 2010.

The Commonwealth Games 2010 were held in Delhi. In 2010, there was a different government in the country. Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, known as UPA (which has now abandoned the name and formed a new alliance called I.N.D.I.A.) was in power at that time.

An NGO’s study revealed that approximately 200,000 people were subjected to “forced” eviction from their homes in the capital city during the six-year period from 2004 to 2010. This mass displacement was carried out in the name of infrastructure development for the Commonwealth Games (CWG), and it occurred without any provisions for rehabilitation.

As outlined in the report titled “Planned Dispossession: Forced Evictions and the 2010 Commonwealth Games,” forced evictions were executed in 19 locations throughout Delhi in preparation for the sporting event. The report asserts that at none of these sites were residents consulted or involved in the decision-making procedures regarding the demolition of their residences. Furthermore, the report alleges that authorities failed to conduct any public hearings regarding the planned evictions.

The study report said, “Based on field works and research, we found out that at least 2,00,000 people in Delhi have been forcibly evicted as a result of CWG. The city, however, witnessed many more demolitions and evictions in the run-up to the Games.”

It added, “The CWG-related evictions were carried out in extreme weather conditions, during festivals and prior to school examinations. Authorities demolished many homes across the city when residents were not present; several demolitions took place when people were at work or travelling out of the city.”

During the release of the report, former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A P Shah emphasised that the right to shelter and livelihood has been duly acknowledged by the Supreme Court in its rulings. He said, “In total violation of all human rights recognised by the Supreme Court and international laws, these slum dwellers were removed. Several poor people were without prior notice forcefully evicted from their so-called slums, without being rehabilitated.”

In fact, the situation was so appalling that the then chief minister of Delhi Sheela Dixit acknowledged in April 2010 – which is six months prior to the CWG 2010 – that there would be 3 million homeless people in Delhi post this event. She said, “We will have about 30 lakh homeless in the city after the Games.”

During the leadership of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who also served as the Rae Bareli MP, India had a golden opportunity to showcase its global prowess. With six years in governance, the Congress-led government had ample time to achieve significant milestones. One such occasion was the hosting of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where 4,352 athletes from 71 nations gathered.

Unfortunately, this opportunity was squandered, and India’s reputation suffered a blow due to the scandals that emerged. These scandals not only tarnished India’s image but also raised doubts about its ability to successfully host international events and promote its rich culture.

Although India had previously organised the Asian Games in 1951 and 1982, the 2010 Commonwealth Games were the largest sporting event held in Delhi at that time. The corruption scandals associated with these games became the most costly among a series of severe corruption cases witnessed during the UPA government’s tenure. Adding to these corruption scandals, which affect the lives of the poor indirectly, these direct impacts of evicting the poor from the slum were more serious and had grave impacts on the lives of lakhs of people in Delhi.

India is efficiently hosting the G20 summit without any corruption scandals, and it’s actively promoting tourism during the event. The Delhi Metro even offers special passes for international visitors to explore the city’s significant landmarks.

Unlike the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where allegations of corruption and mistreatment of labourers surfaced, there have been no accusations of wrongdoing in the construction of the G20 summit complex, which cost Rs 2700 crore. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged and honoured the labourers, demonstrating a positive change in the government’s approach to such major events.

While the Congress-led UPA government was often involved in corruption during big event organisation, the Modi government sees the G20 summit as an opportunity to showcase India’s capabilities to the global audience.