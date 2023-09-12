Tuesday, September 12, 2023
HomePoliticsAAP leader Raghav Chadha refers to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as a "small...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP leader Raghav Chadha refers to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as a “small leader”, says remarks by ‘small leader’ can’t be official stand of I.N.D.I. Alliance

Chadha said, "I am from Sanatan Dharma. I condemn and oppose such statements. Such kind of statements should not be made. One should stay away from making such remarks on any religion. We should respect all religions." 

OpIndia Staff
AAP leader Raghav Chadha condemns Tamil Nadu Minister Stalin's hate speech, calls him small leader
AAP leader Raghav Chadha condemns Tamil Nadu Minister Stalin's hate speech, calls him small leader (Image source - Moneycontrol)
15

On Tuesday (12 September), Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha spoke about DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s hate speech against Sanatan Dharma. In an interview with PTI, the AAP leader claimed that Stalin’s remark can’t be considered the official stand of the I.N.D.I. Alliance. While distancing from the remark, Chadha referred to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief and DMK Supremo MK Stalin, as a “small leader”. 

Chadha said, “I am from Sanatan Dharma. I condemn and oppose such statements. Such kind of statements should not be made. One should stay away from making such remarks on any religion. We should respect all religions.” 

He further argued, “Some leader from some party makes such remarks… it doesn’t mean it is the statement of the alliance. The alliance has been formed to raise bigger issues like price rise, and unemployment facing the country. The statement made by some small leader, while standing in a district in a state, is not the official stand of the alliance.” 

Meanwhile, on the issue of names for the prime ministerial probables from the opposition alliance, Raghav Chadha ruled out Arvind Kejriwal from the equation saying, the first thing is that the AAP is not in the race. 

He said, “We are a loyal soldier in this alliance. We are not in the race to become PM. We have many able administrators in our alliance. We have many competent people.” 

Earlier in the day, a video of DMK’s Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy was doing rounds on social media in which the DMK Minister, an ally of AAP in the I.N.D.I. Alliance, asserted that the bloc was formed to fight the Sanatan Dharma. 

In the viral video, DMK Minister K Ponmudy emphasised that there is no disagreement in the I.N.D.I. Alliance with respect to eradicating Sanatan Dharma. The Minister further claimed that all 26 parties in the opposition alliance are united to fight Sanatan Dharma and the opposition bloc was formed solely for this purpose.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSanatan Dharma DMK
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘The Vaccine War’ trailer: Vivek Agnihotri film depicts the commitment of Indian scientists to developing Covaxin amid a negative campaign

OpIndia Staff -
With dialogues like – “India can’t do it” and emphatically highlighting reports like “Foreign vaccines: The Need of a modern India”, the film promises to tackle the negative media campaigns and propaganda that the Indian scientific communities had to face during the trials and tribulations of making the vaccine.
News Reports

Oversold tickets, no crowd management, mass molestation: Music concert of AR Rahman turns into a nightmare. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Following the controversy, AR Rahman informed that refunds would be initiated for those who could not attend the event despite purchasing tickets.

Fact Check: Did Telegraph put out a Simpsons cartoon, showing ass to TMC govt, to protest the arrest of its journalist

‘No such proposal under consideration’: Nitin Gadkari refutes media reports claiming govt planning to propose 10% additional GST on diesel vehicles

Odisha: Media baron MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik removed from BJD VP post after his vocal criticism of ‘proxy CM’ VK Pandian

Sayema lies about endorsing derogatory Hinduphobic tweet, propaganda outlet ‘Team Saath’ comes to her rescue with bizarre excuse

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,861FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com