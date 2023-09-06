Thursday, September 7, 2023
Updated:

Akshay Kumar joins the India-Bharat debate, changes his film’s title to ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

The strong buzz around renaming the country seems to have prompted the makers to change the title and replace India with Bharat.

OpIndia Staff
Akshay changes title of his upcoming film to include Bharat amid India-Bharat debate
Akshay Kumar joins India-Bharat debate, changes title of his film to include Bharat (Image Source - Akshay Kumar X handle)
24

Amid the buzz that the government is reviving the second name of the country, Bharat, in a bid to rekindle civilisational legacy, another Bollywood actor has come out in support of this move. 

Evidently, Akshay Kumar has changed the name of his upcoming film and the title of the movie will now be ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.’ The title change was announced by the filmmakers along with the first look poster of the upcoming film. 

It is important to note that earlier the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie was titled ‘Mission Ranigan: The Great Indian Rescue.’ But the strong buzz seems to have prompted the makers to change the title and replace ‘Indian’ with ‘Bharat’. 

(Image Source – Akshay Kumar X handle)

Taking to X, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Heroes don’t wait for medals to do what’s right! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with Mission Raniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!” He posted posters of the movie to be released on 6 October, which said that the title of the movie is ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.’

Earlier, while speaking on the supposed name change issue Jackie Shroff dismissed the needless opposition by the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The Bollywood actor claimed that there was nothing wrong with calling the country Bharat.

Sharing her opinion in a Twitter post on the name change row, Kangana Ranaut said, “It’s (India) not our name we are Bhartiya, not Indians. 

Apart from Bollywood stars, the move has found support from legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag, who also urged BCCI to inscribe the name Bharat on the jersey of our cricket team for the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

Mission Raniganj

The movie is said to be inspired by a real-life incident that unfolded at “Raniganj Coalfield”. The lead character (to be played by Akshay Kumar) will reportedly take inspiration from the heroic act of the Late Jaswant Singh Gill who led a rescue mission beneath the 350-foot-deep coal mine in November 1989. 

In a heroic act, Gill played a significant role and rescued all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds. 

The film will hit cinema theatres on the 6th of October 2023. The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

