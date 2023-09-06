Amid the buzz that the government is reviving the second name of the country, Bharat, in a bid to rekindle civilisational legacy, another Bollywood actor has come out in support of this move.

Evidently, Akshay Kumar has changed the name of his upcoming film and the title of the movie will now be ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.’ The title change was announced by the filmmakers along with the first look poster of the upcoming film.

It is important to note that earlier the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie was titled ‘Mission Ranigan: The Great Indian Rescue.’ But the strong buzz seems to have prompted the makers to change the title and replace ‘Indian’ with ‘Bharat’.

Taking to X, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Heroes don’t wait for medals to do what’s right! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with Mission Raniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!” He posted posters of the movie to be released on 6 October, which said that the title of the movie is ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.’

Earlier, while speaking on the supposed name change issue Jackie Shroff dismissed the needless opposition by the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The Bollywood actor claimed that there was nothing wrong with calling the country Bharat.

#WATCH | On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat', Actor Jackie Shroff says, "If Bharat is being called Bharat, it is not a bad thing…we won't change even if the name is changed" (05/09) pic.twitter.com/PTzHE1I3Sa — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Sharing her opinion in a Twitter post on the name change row, Kangana Ranaut said, “It’s (India) not our name we are Bhartiya, not Indians.

What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya.

From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of… https://t.co/R11hrMcjbH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2023

Apart from Bollywood stars, the move has found support from legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag, who also urged BCCI to inscribe the name Bharat on the jersey of our cricket team for the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

Mission Raniganj

The movie is said to be inspired by a real-life incident that unfolded at “Raniganj Coalfield”. The lead character (to be played by Akshay Kumar) will reportedly take inspiration from the heroic act of the Late Jaswant Singh Gill who led a rescue mission beneath the 350-foot-deep coal mine in November 1989.

In a heroic act, Gill played a significant role and rescued all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds.

The film will hit cinema theatres on the 6th of October 2023. The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others.