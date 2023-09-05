Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Virender Sehwag bats for Bharat: The swashbuckling Indian opener comes out in support of renaming India to Bharat
Virender Sehwag bats for Bharat: The swashbuckling Indian opener comes out in support of renaming India to Bharat

OpIndia Staff
Cricketer Virender Sehwag comes out in support of renaming India as Bharat (Image Source - Sehwag's X handle and musings on wordpress)
Amid the speculative media reports that India could be renamed as Bharat, cricketing legend Virender Sehwag has extended his support to this move. Supporting the bid to rename India as Bharat, Sehwag argued that a name should be such that it instills pride in us. Stating that we are Bhartiyas, he added that the move to bring back our original name ‘Bharat’ has been a long overdue move. 

Going ahead, he urged BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah to ensure that our cricket team dons the jersey with Bharat inscribed on it in the upcoming Cricket World Cup.  

In the post, he said, “I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas, India is a name given by the British and it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the BCCI and Jay Shah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest.” 

In another tweet, he cited the example of Holland and Myanmar and added that many nations have gone back to their original name. 

Sehwag added, “In the 1996 World Cup, Netherlands came to play in the World Cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003 when we met them, they were the Netherlands and continue to be so. Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar. And many others have gone back to their original name.” 

Earlier in the day, the reports that India could be renamed as Bharat gained strength when Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, referred to the nation as ‘Republic of Bharat’. 

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, ‘Republic of Bharat’, adding that he is happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.

A strong political debate has already started on this speculative move and that this could be done as earlier as in the special session of Parliament called from 18th to 22nd September. However, there is no official confirmation yet on what could be the agenda for the 5-day sitting in the special session of Parliament.

