Friday, September 1, 2023
Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi’s Bhajanpura: After Bilal and Mohammad Sameer, two more, Sohail and Jubair arrested

With the arrest of Sohail and Jubair, as many as four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, the police added. One more accused namely, Adnan- a 19-years-old teen is still absconding. 

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon and injuring his kin in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the Delhi Police said. 

The arrested accused identified as Sohail and Jubair were apprehended on Thursday near Burari in the national capital, while they were trying to escape from Delhi to Punjab, the police said. 

With the arrest of Sohail and Jubair, as many as four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, the police added. One more accused namely, Adnan- a 19-years-old teen is still absconding. 

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested two persons- Maya and Bilal. Harpreet Gill and his 32-year-old maternal uncle Govind Singh were shot at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in the Subhash Vihar area when the two were out on a bike. Gill was pronounced dead later at a hospital. 

Another person, Govind Singh (32), the victim’s uncle, is being treated for a gunshot injury to his head. However, Govind has been discharged from the Hospital. 

“He is recuperating in his home. His condition is stable. He has been cooperating in the investigation of this case,” the police added. 

The two were on a motorcycle when the assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire at them. 

On August 29, Bilal and his four other associates — Mohd Sameer alias Maya (18 years), Sohail alias Bawarchi (23 years), Mohd Junaid alias Biryani (23 years), and Adnan alias Don (age 19 years)—were at a party at Sameer’s house in the North Ghonda area of Bhajanpura, police said.  

Around 10.30 pm on August 29, all five decided to step out for a ride, police said, adding that Sameer, alias Maya, was carrying a pistol. 

Riding two motorbikes, they drove into the narrow bylanes of Bhajanpura, the police informed, adding that they stopped at a few places and finally drove into Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura. The lane was so narrow that two bikes couldn’t pass without one squeezing to one side and letting the other pass through. 

Incidentally, Harpreet Gill (36) and Govind Singh (32) were riding in from the other side of the narrow lane. Even as the three sets of riders tried to make space for each other, Bilal and his associates suddenly turned aggressive, police said. 

Junaid got off his bike and slapped Govind Singh, the police informed further, adding that as the latter and Harpreet tried to speak with the youths, Mohd. Sameer opened fire from close range, shooting both Harpreet and Govind in the head. 

The youths fled the spot as the two men fell to the ground, the police added. Further investigation into the case is in progress. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

