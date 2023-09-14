The last rites of Jammu and Kashmir’s DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat who lost his life in the encounter in Anantnag encounter were performed on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier today.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the death of the officers in the encounter and also paid tributes to the J-K DSP at Budgam on Wednesday, as reported by ANI.

DSP Humayun Bhat leaves behind a young family, including a month-old baby, as per reports. Visuals of the martyr’s father Ghulam Hassan Bhat, himself a former police official, laying a wreath on his son’s coffin created an emotional scene at the official event held in the young martyr’s honour.

Please pray for Ghulam Hassan Bhatt, himself a J&K Police veteran, laying a wreath for his son DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat today. Humayun leaves behind a young family, including a month-old baby. #Anantnag pic.twitter.com/2WTclI2tMd — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 13, 2023

“Paid tributes to JKP’s DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Aashish Dhonchak. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief,” LG’s office said in a post on the social media platform, X.

Earlier today, the Indian Army informed that an Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit and a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, the CO of 19, Rashtriya Rifles, and Major Aashish D of the Indian Army were also critically injured along with DSP Bhat during the prolonged encounter. They died due to excessive loss of blood. Colonel Manpreet Singh was of Panchkula, Haryana, and is survived by his wife and 2 small children.

Major Aashish D was from Haryana’s Panipat. He is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

The heroes of Anantnag. My deepest condolences to the families, Army & J&K Police. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KZlwsuwC5m — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 13, 2023

“An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit and a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR,” Indian Army officials said.

Also, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in their official handle on social media platform ‘X’ posted, “An encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from the Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) were injured.”

Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per reports, the attackers were the same set of terrorists who had carried out the attack on Army personnel on August 4 in the Halan first area of Kulgam district. 3 jawans were martyred in that attack. Warlike stores, with large quantities of medicines with Pakistan markings, have been seized from the hiding spot of terrorists.