Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Logistics company Blue Dart rebrands its Dart Plus service to Bharat Dart “to serve the diverse needs of Bharat”

The strategic transformation marks a momentous milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat."

Relresentative Image (Source: Mint)
Blue Dart has announced the rebranding of its Dart Plus service to Bharat Dart. A press release by the company read, “Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution logistics company, unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart. This strategic transformation marks a momentous milestone in Blue Dart’s ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat.”

The logistics company known for its courier services further stated the reason behind rebranding. It said, “Blue Dart’s decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers.”

The release also read, “Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders and customers to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat.”

The development comes three days after India was represented as Bharat at the New Delhi G20 Summit on 9-10 September. The dinner invitations by President Droupadi Murmu to the G20 heads of state also used the name Bharat.

On 8 September, the United Nations announced that it would update India’s name to Bharat in its records once New Delhi fulfills the necessary formalities.

Managing Director of Blue Dart, Balfour Manuel said India’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ aligns with Blue Dart’s approach. “During India’s recent G20 Presidency, the need to harmonize growth, efficiency, and resilience aas one large family was brought forth. The government’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ which underscores unity and purpose, aligns seamlessly with Blue Dart’s forward-thinking approach, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the logistics industry.”

Manuel added, “This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation.”

Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce, Blue Dart’s partner company said its vision harmonizes with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. “As India approaches its centenary year in 2047, the focus on e-commerce and logistics has become paramount,” Ciano said.

While the Opposition and its ecosystem are finding India’s ascent as Bharat tough to digest, the world has welcomed the historic change.

