On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He also addressed the G20 leaders on this occasion. Notably, the nameplate kept in front of the Prime Minister displayed ‘Bharat’ and not India.

This development follows a recent controversy surrounding the shift from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ in the dinner invitation extended by President Droupadi Murmu to foreign leaders attending the G20 Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the G20 nations with the nameplate ‘Bharat’ is perceived as a strong response to those who objected to the use of ‘Bharat’ in the nation’s name.

The United Nations announced on Friday 8th September 2023 that it will update India’s name to Bharat in its records once New Delhi fulfills all the necessary formalities. According to a report by NDTV, United Nations Secretary General’s chief spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, “When India completes the formalities to change the name, they will inform us and we will change the name at the UN records.”

The discourse on renaming India as Bharat gained momentum in anticipation of an upcoming parliamentary session whose agenda is yet undisclosed. Multiple news reports and speculations indicate potential deliberation and approval of this name change during the session. Many members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and many eminent figures in Indian society working in various fields have proposed prioritising the name Bharat over India, as it better aligns with the nation’s cultural heritage and distances from colonial associations tied to the name India.

On the other hand, many opposition leaders have rejected the idea of a name change, dismissing it as a diversionary tactic. They contend that the name India is firmly rooted and that altering it is unnecessary.

The upcoming special parliamentary session is scheduled from September 18, 2023, to September 22, 2023. Several speculations have arisen regarding the undisclosed session agenda, fuelled by media reports and self-proclaimed experts critiquing the government. One of the speculations gaining attention in recent days is the potential shift from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ as the country’s primary name. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to global leaders at the G20, marked by a ‘Bharat’ nameplate, sends a powerful message to those opposing the prominent use of ‘Bharat’ and challenging the original identity of the world’s oldest civilisation.