As the G20 Summit wrapped up successfully with pomp and ceremony, earning accolades for India’s leadership role some usual Congress supporters and anti-Modi trolls were busy trying to spread misinformation around the G20 hype.

Biden, while toasting, asked to raise the left hand instead of the right if there’s no alcohol in the glass. ( It’s actually a norm- An unwritten rule… pic.twitter.com/aC7MdgbIl5 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) September 11, 2023

Handle @Cryptic_Mind shared a short video clip of an event claiming that PM Modi was laughing without understanding what US President Joe Biden was trying to say. He insinuated that PM Modi is often seen ‘hysterically’ laughing with world leaders because he does not understand what they are saying.

“Biden, while toasting, asked to raise the left hand instead of the right if there’s no alcohol in the glass. ( It’s actually a norm- An unwritten rule ). Narendra Modi, of course, had no idea what Biden was proposing so he did what he does best. Acted as if he got the joke ( It was no joke ) and started laughing before Biden could even finish his sentence.

Biden felt offended and said, “ You think I’m kidding !!” And moved on.

The whole branding of Modi’s image might have costed millions but if there’s no substance this is what it looks like.”

Another handle @mrs_roh08 had shared the same video, insinuating that PM Modi had laughed without understanding what the US President was saying.

Joe Biden: You think I am kidding, I am not. pic.twitter.com/GxIMiSDMIi — Rohini Anand (@mrs_roh08) September 11, 2023

Congress supporter handle Spirit of Congress also shared the short clip, with the text “Stupidest PM ever, Modi… Look at him cluelessly laughing when Biden was schooling him about how to hold a Glass“

Look at him cluelessly laughing when Biden was schooling him about how to hold a Glass.. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ebqxomvKJQ — Spirit of Congress✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) September 11, 2023

The clip was edited from a June 2023 video

The video clip that the Congress supporters and anti-Modi trolls shared was from the State Dinner hosted in PM Modi’s honor by the US President during the PM’s visit in June this year.

On June 22, PM Modi and US President Biden had shared some lighthearted moments during the customary ‘toast’ at the State Dinner.

It is notable here that both PM Modi and Joe Biden are teetotalers, that is they do not drink alcohol. President Biden had shared a joke about his Irish grandfather, on how he used to joke about people who do not drink. The US President had shared that his Irish grandfather Mr Ambrose Finnigan used to say, “If you give a toast and you don’t have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand.”

As PM Modi laughed, and the audience laughed, the US President further added, “You all think I am kidding? I am not.”

A longer video of the event was then shared by ANI from the State Dinner event in June 2023. There, as PM Modi and the guests present laugh over President Biden’s anecdote, the translator says in Hindi, “Mr. PM, as Mr. President said when they do not have alcohol, they are expected to raise the toast with their left hand. Earlier we were under the impression that there were going to be no glasses. But now we have been informed that the glasses contain ginger ale.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, at the State Dinner at the White House. pic.twitter.com/r0LkOADAZ6 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

To this PM Modi smiles again. As obvious from the video, it was a lighthearted joke shared by the US President. Both the PM and President Biden are seen later raising their glasses to each other with their right hands and taking a sip of the non-alcoholic drink.

The trolls were also fact-checked by X users with the longer video clip from the event.

This is what happens when credibility is tge last thing on your priority list & agenda peddling is the first.



Here’s the complete video which @Cryptic_Miind cleverly edited, President Biden was sharing a joke that his Irish grandfather used to tell. This Ecosystem is vicious. https://t.co/U23SHY8sZX pic.twitter.com/SUz5H8QdEQ — Aviral Sharma (@sharmaAvl) September 11, 2023

Also, PM Modi shares a great chemistry with many world leaders and to suggest that he does not ‘understand’ what was being said is a rather stupid statement. Even if there are any such drinking customs among Irish people, the PM of India does not need to obey them.

Also, PM Modi’s confident stance, easy bonhomie, and visibly comfortable attitude among world leaders have been a sharp contrast to the earlier Prime Minister, that is Dr Manmohan Singh’s rather silent and reluctant persona at international events. This has been a constant trigger for outrage among Congress supporters because they do not like what they see now. They expected the ‘chaiwalla’ to be mocked and ignored by world leaders. But when PM Modi is hailed as a great friend by world leaders Congress and its supporters get rattled.