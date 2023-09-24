In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old student was reportedly physically assaulted by four Delhi government school teachers for looking out of the window of the classroom in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar area. Following the incident, the child was hospitalised and the mother of the victim filed an official complaint against the four teachers.

“The victim’s mother Kavita revealed that on September 15, her son had gone to the Delhi Government school in Yamuna Vihar like every other day, when he was brutally beaten for looking out of the window by a school teacher,” the police confirmed.

According to the mother of the victim, she apologised on behalf of her son to his teachers but his son was thrown out of the classroom. “In the fourth period, however, the 16-year-old was summoned by the same teacher again and brutally kicked, punched, and elbowed by three other teachers of the school,” the complaint filed by the woman read.

The four teachers also threatened the child with repercussions if he reported the incident.

The incident came to light when the child told his mother about the teachers and refused to go to school. According to his mother, the boy was admitted to the hospital after experiencing extreme pain and swelling in his chest.

The police have filed an FIR and investigations in the case are underway.