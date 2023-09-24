Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: 4 government school teachers assault a 16-year-old student for looking out of the...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: 4 government school teachers assault a 16-year-old student for looking out of the window in class, booked

According to the mother of the victim, she apologised on behalf of her son to his teachers but his son was thrown out of the classroom.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi: 4 teachers kick, and punch 16-year-old for looking out of the school window in Yamuna Vihar; booked
Representative Image (Deccan Herald)
2

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old student was reportedly physically assaulted by four Delhi government school teachers for looking out of the window of the classroom in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar area. Following the incident, the child was hospitalised and the mother of the victim filed an official complaint against the four teachers.

“The victim’s mother Kavita revealed that on September 15, her son had gone to the Delhi Government school in Yamuna Vihar like every other day, when he was brutally beaten for looking out of the window by a school teacher,” the police confirmed.

According to the mother of the victim, she apologised on behalf of her son to his teachers but his son was thrown out of the classroom. “In the fourth period, however, the 16-year-old was summoned by the same teacher again and brutally kicked, punched, and elbowed by three other teachers of the school,” the complaint filed by the woman read.

The four teachers also threatened the child with repercussions if he reported the incident.

The incident came to light when the child told his mother about the teachers and refused to go to school. According to his mother, the boy was admitted to the hospital after experiencing extreme pain and swelling in his chest.

The police have filed an FIR and investigations in the case are underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi education model; Kejriwal education model
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the German singer famous for singing spiritual Indian songs, who was praised by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi further lauded the polyglot singer CassMae and noted that she has aced singing in many Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. CassMae has mastered her notes in all of them. 
News Reports

We are fighting the Indian state, not a political party: Rahul Gandhi unveils the idea behind the I.N.D.I.A. alliance

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi claimed that that India is just a union of states and not a nation, thus lending credence to the left-liberal narrative of India’s non-existence before 1947.

There is no history in new Parliament House: Sanjay Raut criticises the new building

‘No specific proof shared’ – Indian officials say as they engage with partners over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s killing in Canada

Congress appoints YouTuber Avi Dandiya, who spread fake news about Pulwama terror attack, as Overseas Congress social media chief

‘Neech ko neech nahi kahege toh kya kahege’: Danish Ali’s casteist slur against PM Modi provoked Ramesh Bidhuri’s outburst

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,982FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com