Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Delhi: Shahrukh brutally stabs two men in Khadda colony over a minor dispute, Kamal Kishore dead, Shivam critical

Delhi: Shahrukh brutally stabs two men in Khadda colony over a minor dispute, one declared dead; Shahrukh apprehended
In a dreadful incident reported from the Khadda Colony area of Delhi, a 23-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by an individual who has been identified as Shahrukh, 22, son of Farooq. As per the initial investigation by the police, the accused murdered the victim after engaging in a minor dispute with him and his brother.

According to the reports, the deceased person has been identified as Kamal Kishore while the injured individual has been identified as Shivam Sharma, 18. The accused stabbed both the men near Arpan Puliya, B-Block Khadda Colony after which they were taken to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

The elder of the two, Kamal was declared dead at the hospital while the other victim, Shivam is undergoing treatment. He is said to have attained critical injuries on his body after being brutally attacked by the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo confirmed the event and said that both victims persons were residents of Khadda colony and the accused is a resident of the Khadda colony too.

The police have apprehended the accused and have booked him under the section of murder (302) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said that the accused and the victim persons knew each other very well and had engaged in a minor dispute following which the accused stabbed the two men.

“A case of murder has been registered. Further legal action will be taken,” he said.

