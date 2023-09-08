On Friday, September 8, social media users went into a frenzy after pictures and videos emerged showing former India cricket captain MS Dhoni playing golf with former USA President Donald Trump. The rendezvous reportedly occurred at the invitation of the former US President.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based businessperson, was the first to share a photo of Dhoni playing golf with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on his Instagram account.

A video shared on social media showed Dhoni playing golf with Trump.

No sooner, the photograph of the duo in their golfing attire, with Dhoni’s trademark long hair and Trump’s familiar red MAGA cap began to circulate widely on social media platforms including X, the excitement of Dhoni’s fans peaked.

“Former US President Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni. – Thala fever in USA….!!!” a user @invicibl39 wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the video of the duo playing golf.

“Goat playing Golf,” another Dhoni fan wrote. The acronym G.O.A.T. stands for “greatest of all time,” especially used to praise exceptional athletes, musicians and other public figures and celebrities.

Goat 🐐 playing Golf ⛳ — Triyambak777 (@triyambak777) September 8, 2023

“Thala Dhoni playing Golf with Former USA President Donald Trump !!” another MS Dhoni ardent admirer wrote, sharing the video where the duo is seen playing a friendly round of golf.

Notably, the word ‘Thala’ means ‘head or ‘leader’, in the Tamil language. Since Dhoni was the Captain of the India cricket team, he is often referred to as ‘THALA DHONI’ by his fans.

According to reports, Dhoni has been holidaying in the USA. On his US trip, he was invited by the former president of the United States Donald Trump to play a game of golf.

Like us, @msdhoni is a tennis fan too 🥹



Indian cricket sensation Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the audience for the quarter-final clash between @carlosalcaraz & @AlexZverev 🎾#SonySportsNetwork #USOpen | @usopen pic.twitter.com/STPmLlCdvS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 7, 2023

The photo surfaced a day after Dhoni was spotted attending the quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the US Open 2023. During a break, when Alcaraz was drinking fluids and getting ready for the game to resume, the camera caught Dhoni in the stands. The presenters also focused on Dhoni, who was seen conversing with two friends and sharing a laugh.