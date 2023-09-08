Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Thala fever in USA': Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni pictured playing golf with...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Thala fever in USA’: Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni pictured playing golf with ex-USA President Donald Trump and Netizens can’t keep calm

"Goat playing Golf," an ardent Dhoni fan wrote.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: X, formally Twitter
9

On Friday, September 8, social media users went into a frenzy after pictures and videos emerged showing former India cricket captain MS Dhoni playing golf with former USA President Donald Trump. The rendezvous reportedly occurred at the invitation of the former US President.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based businessperson, was the first to share a photo of Dhoni playing golf with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on his Instagram account.

A video shared on social media showed Dhoni playing golf with Trump.

No sooner, the photograph of the duo in their golfing attire, with Dhoni’s trademark long hair and Trump’s familiar red MAGA cap began to circulate widely on social media platforms including X, the excitement of Dhoni’s fans peaked.

“Former US President Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni. – Thala fever in USA….!!!” a user @invicibl39 wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the video of the duo playing golf.

“Goat playing Golf,” another Dhoni fan wrote. The acronym G.O.A.T. stands for “greatest of all time,” especially used to praise exceptional athletes, musicians and other public figures and celebrities.

“Thala Dhoni playing Golf with Former USA President Donald Trump !!” another MS Dhoni ardent admirer wrote, sharing the video where the duo is seen playing a friendly round of golf.

Notably, the word ‘Thala’ means ‘head or ‘leader’, in the Tamil language. Since Dhoni was the Captain of the India cricket team, he is often referred to as ‘THALA DHONI’ by his fans.

According to reports, Dhoni has been holidaying in the USA. On his US trip, he was invited by the former president of the United States Donald Trump to play a game of golf. 

The photo surfaced a day after Dhoni was spotted attending the quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the US Open 2023. During a break, when Alcaraz was drinking fluids and getting ready for the game to resume, the camera caught Dhoni in the stands. The presenters also focused on Dhoni, who was seen conversing with two friends and sharing a laugh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsms dhoni, donald trump, golf, usa, united states of america, us, thala, ex-us president, former india cricket captain, mahendra singh dhoni
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala heckled during India Today debate, Preeti Choudhry misquotes him, Rajdeep Sardesai calls him ‘low level’ and more

OpIndia Staff -
Shehzad Poonawala's post was reshared by many X users exposing how India Today's 'journalists' ganged up to bully the BJP spokesperson. However, no clarification in this regard is given by the chairperson or the news director of the media group.
News Reports

G20 Summit 2023: In a rapidly evolving multipolar world, here is how India is showing the path to global peace and prosperity

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -
India has held a persistent approach and policy on the Ukraine war. Its repeated attempts to broker talks between Russia and Ukraine, while also not letting the stakeholders' position derail its policy shows that India has indeed drawn the world's attention to Asia.

8 editions, 1 year, 10 lakh new recruitments by PM Modi led govt: Here’s how Rozgar Mela recruitment drive has benefitted India’s youth so...

Brussels: Rahul Gandhi meets EU parliamentarians who were behind anti-India resolution, again seeks out political lobbies that want to interfere in India’s affairs

Congress leaders, journalists use old photo to spread fake news that BJP has put up hoardings to insult world leaders attending G20 Summit in...

On Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary, Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘eradicating hate’ as his alliance partners talk about ‘eradicating Hinduism’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Another assault on Hinduism by I.N.D.I. alliance: Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh says Tilak-wearing Hindus enslaved India

OpIndia Staff -

‘Wagh Nakh’, the weapon used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja to kill tyrant Afzal Khan, to be brought back home from London museum

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Another Hindu temple vandalized in British Columbia, defaced with ‘Punjab is not India’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala heckled during India Today debate, Preeti Choudhry misquotes him, Rajdeep Sardesai calls him ‘low level’ and more

OpIndia Staff -

G20 Summit 2023: In a rapidly evolving multipolar world, here is how India is showing the path to global peace and prosperity

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

8 editions, 1 year, 10 lakh new recruitments by PM Modi led govt: Here’s how Rozgar Mela recruitment drive has benefitted India’s youth so...

Siddhi Somani -

Minnesota democrat Shivanthi Sathanandan, who vowed to dismantle the police, gets carjacked and attacked, now calls for tougher action on criminals

OpIndia Staff -

Brussels: Rahul Gandhi meets EU parliamentarians who were behind anti-India resolution, again seeks out political lobbies that want to interfere in India’s affairs

OpIndia Staff -

“Political parasites”: UP CM Yogi Adiyanath rips apart I.N.D.I. Alliance over repeated instances of Hate speech against Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -

Distributing Bible not allurement for religious conversion under UP Anti-conversion law: Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,882FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com