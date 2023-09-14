Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid has raised suspicion about the source who is believed to have informed the Indian forces of the terrorist hideout following which an operation was launched. Two Army officers and a J&K police DSP were martyred in the operation. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vaid said that according to information received, a source had informed that they had made a hideout and kept some terrorists there in the Kokernag forest area. It must be checked that this source is not compromised.”

The former J&K top cop said that he thought the terrorists were ready for ambush. “If terrorists were present then they would have either deployed a sentry to keep an eye out if someone approaches towards their hideout, or they saw the forces approaching and attacked them,” Vaid said.

SP Vaid said that the casualties were a result of the initial firing. Assuring the nation, he said that while the casualties were an initial setback to India, the nation’s morale is unaffected. “I know that the Army, paramilitary forces, and the J&K police forces will track down the terrorists and we will bring them to justice.”

Speaking to a news channel, Vaid said the alarm saying that the attack shows that India’s standard operation procedure (SOP) has been seen and intercepted in regards to our strategy for crackdown on terror.

He said, “My hunch is we need to look after whether this source was compromised or not. That aspect needs to be looked into. But even if he was not compromised, there was a hideout, there was a likelihood of a sentry proctecting that hideout. And if he had spotted the senior officers, a contingent coming led by the CO and also consisting of the Army Major and Deputy SP, probably that guy (sentry) was not on the spot, my apprehension is that all these three terrorists have targeted these officers without them knowing about the exact location of the hideout. We need to look into this.”

Bravehearts Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and DySP Humayun Bhat were martyred in an operation deep inside the Kokrenag forest in Anantnag on Wednesday (13 September). Colonel Singh died on the spot, and Major Dhonak and DSP Bhat succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Encounter is currently underway in Anantnag as forces look to avenge the killing of our soldiers. A hideout has reportedly been busted in the encounter.