Thursday, September 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAnantnag encounter: Former DGP SP Vaid raises suspicion about the source who informed forces...
News Reports
Updated:

Anantnag encounter: Former DGP SP Vaid raises suspicion about the source who informed forces of the terrorist hideout

The former J&K top cop said that he thought the terrorists were ready for ambush. "If terrorists were present then they would have either deployed a sentry to keep an eye out if someone approaches towards their hideout, or they saw the forces approaching and attacked them," Vaid said.

OpIndia Staff
Former DGP of J&K Police SP Vaid (Source: Twitter)
1

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid has raised suspicion about the source who is believed to have informed the Indian forces of the terrorist hideout following which an operation was launched. Two Army officers and a J&K police DSP were martyred in the operation. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vaid said that according to information received, a source had informed that they had made a hideout and kept some terrorists there in the Kokernag forest area. It must be checked that this source is not compromised.”

The former J&K top cop said that he thought the terrorists were ready for ambush. “If terrorists were present then they would have either deployed a sentry to keep an eye out if someone approaches towards their hideout, or they saw the forces approaching and attacked them,” Vaid said.

SP Vaid said that the casualties were a result of the initial firing. Assuring the nation, he said that while the casualties were an initial setback to India, the nation’s morale is unaffected. “I know that the Army, paramilitary forces, and the J&K police forces will track down the terrorists and we will bring them to justice.”

Speaking to a news channel, Vaid said the alarm saying that the attack shows that India’s standard operation procedure (SOP) has been seen and intercepted in regards to our strategy for crackdown on terror.

He said, “My hunch is we need to look after whether this source was compromised or not. That aspect needs to be looked into. But even if he was not compromised, there was a hideout, there was a likelihood of a sentry proctecting that hideout. And if he had spotted the senior officers, a contingent coming led by the CO and also consisting of the Army Major and Deputy SP, probably that guy (sentry) was not on the spot, my apprehension is that all these three terrorists have targeted these officers without them knowing about the exact location of the hideout. We need to look into this.”

Bravehearts Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and DySP Humayun Bhat were martyred in an operation deep inside the Kokrenag forest in Anantnag on Wednesday (13 September). Colonel Singh died on the spot, and Major Dhonak and DSP Bhat succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Encounter is currently underway in Anantnag as forces look to avenge the killing of our soldiers. A hideout has reportedly been busted in the encounter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin gets death threats from ‘upset’ Pakistan ISI for not ‘delivering results’ in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Vadodara: Rejected by a girl, Iqbal Mian creates fake social media accounts for ‘revenge’, posts derogatory images of Lord Rama in her name

OpIndia Staff -

Forced to smoke, consume alcohol, remove clothes: 10 MBBS students suspended for 1 year for ragging freshers in Hyderabad

OpIndia Staff -

Security enhanced in MP’s Bhojshala after Saraswati idol was ‘found’, 4 arrested: Read how another ancient Hindu temple was turned into a ‘disputed structure’

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata Banerjee asks everyone to stay fit as she jogs wearing chappals in Spain, plays the accordion during her ‘morning walk’: Watch

OpIndia Staff -

I.N.D.I Alliance releases list of 14 anchors including Arnab Goswami, Rubika Liaquat and Shiv Aroor, whose tough questions they don’t want to answer

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala High Court denies request for saffron flags at Hindu temple, says temple premises not a place for political activities

OpIndia Staff -

Birth Certificate to be ‘single document’ needed for Aadhar number, college admissions, driving license and more starting from October 1

ANI -

Advisor to Ukraine President Zelenskyy says his own video of him saying Indians and Chinese are stupid is ‘Russian propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Boat carrying 30 students overturns in Muzzafarpur’s Bagmati River, 10 students go missing

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,102FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com