Friday, September 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsI.N.D.I.A. bloc parties pass a resolution to fight Lok Sabha elections 'together' but with...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties pass a resolution to fight Lok Sabha elections ‘together’ but with a caveat: Here is what they said

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible," the resolution passed by a motley collection of opposition parties, united not by ideological convergence but by pursuit of defenestrating PM Modi from the office of Prime Minister.

OpIndia Staff
I.N.D.I.A. resolution
Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal (from left to right)
17

The I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties on Friday passed a resolution in its Mumbai meeting, resolving to fight the upcoming general elections slated for May 2024 ‘together’ but with a loaded caveat: ‘as far as possible’.

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible,” the resolution passed by a motley collection of opposition parties, united not by ideological convergence but by political compulsions, and which identified itself as I.N.D.I.A., an acronym selected to possibly deflect people’s attention from their internal disagreement and dubious antecedents said.

“Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take,” the resolution further read, even though it did not offer a resolution for the internecine conflicts and clashes that routinely flare up between regional units of the member parties.

The bloc also vowed to organise public rallies in different parts of the countries on issues of public rallies in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jiteega India in different languages,” the resolution concluded.

Fissures and internal dissensions define the loosely formed I.N.D.I.A. alliance

Even as existing fissures continue to cast a pal over the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. alliance, the coalition members aren’t shying away from expressing their ambitions that run counter to existing partners. While they remain mealy-mouthed about the PM candidate for their alliance, for fear of provoking other coalition partners, every political party in the bloc seems to harbour the ambition of installing their head in the office of Prime Minister.

Recently, Shiv Sena UBT’s Priyanka Chaturvedi batted for the candidature of party head Uddhav Thackeray for the post of PM candidate for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. When asked who according to her would be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections that are slated to take place in May 2024, Chaturvedi responded by saying she would want to see Uddhav Thackeray as the PM candidate of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

Ms Chaturvedi’s utterances underscored the widening differences between the expectations and aspirations of member parties, where every party head is harbouring the dream of being the leader of the opposition alliance and using its attendant heft to catapult themselves on the national stage.

Nevertheless, the opposition parties have tried to mask or at least pretend to hide their fundamental differences, personal aspirations, and alliance expectations in an attempt to project unity. However, political analysts believe that the alliance may soon unravel as the expectations clash and elections approach, forcing regional parties to reconsider their commitment to the broader coalition which has so far failed to highlight how it plans to address internal differences.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal’s face was missing from the new I.N.D.I.A. poster launched by the alliance, fuelling suspicions that the AAP’s exit from the coalition may be imminent. Even within the Congress party, clamour for snapping ties with the AAP has been on the rise. Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa recently expressed his disapproval over the party allying with its rival AAP in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

From Nuh to London: How a seemingly small Netherlands website spreads anti-Hindu propaganda and has links with ISIS quoted ‘journalist’, LeT linked org, leftists...

Dibakar Dutta -

Hindu girl in live-in relationship with Shakib found hanging in Ghaziabad, Shakib arrested and his father booked after victim’s family alleges harassment

OpIndia Staff -

‘Surprise entry’ of ex-Congress leader Kapil Sibal at I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s meet leaves ex-colleagues miffed, gets extreme corner space in photo op

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC allows lesbian couple to reunite after family members say they cannot accept relationship even after counseling

OpIndia Staff -

Congress CM in Karnataka inaugurates redeveloped ‘Al Badr Circle’: Read about the Mysore ‘attraction’ named after the first battle of Muslims against ‘Kafirs’

Gopal Tiwari -

“Nobody saved my brother, Pradhan Mohammad Yusuf kicked me and left”: Satyam Sharma’s sister opens up on the village pradhan’s role in her brother’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Inflation bomb: Pakistan’s petrol and diesel prices cross the Rs 300 mark for the first time in history

OpIndia Staff -

After hitjob on Adani fell flat, George Soros-backed OCCRP Foundation targets mining giant Vedanta, calls a formal communication ‘lobbying’

OpIndia Staff -

Saudi Arabia: Retired teacher, brother of prominent Islamic scholar sentenced to death for 5 tweets, 92 persons executed so far in 2023

ANI -

Nitin Sharma who became Khalid after conversion to Islam arrested in Vijayawada for sending multiple threats of bomb blasts in Nainital

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
651,550FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com