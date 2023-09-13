The Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance held a meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on 13 September to chalk out strategies to fight the elections together. Out of 28 member parties, there are 14 members in the coordination committee, and 12 of them attended the meeting.

Abhishek Banerjee of TMC could not attend the meeting as he was summoned by the ED, while CPI(M) is yet to name its representative.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the alliance has decided to start the process of seat sharing for the elections. It was also decided at the coordination committee meeting that the member parties will hold joint public rallies at various places in the country.

The first meeting of the coordination committee was attended by 12 member parties.



The first public meeting will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October.

The first such public meeting of the alliance will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October. Venugopal said that the first public meeting will focus “on the issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption of BJP government.” The I.N.D.I. Alliance also agreed to take up the issue of caste census.

In an interesting decision, the alliance coordination committee authorised the sub-committee on the media to decide on the names of the TV anchors to be boycotted by the alliance. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties will not send their spokespersons to shows hosted by anchors selected by the sub-committee.

“The coordination committee authorised the Sub-Group on Media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives,” said the joint statement issued after the meeting. It is notable that there are 19 members in the working group for media.

Joint statement of Coordination Committee of INDIA alliance

SP leader Javed Ali Khan said after the meeting that seat sharing of the alliance will be finalised at the earliest. Other members like AAP’s Raghav Chadha also said the same, assuring that parties will start discussions on seat sharing soon. He added that there was consensus from all parties on the matter of caste census.

CPI leader D Raja said that the issue of seat sharing will be negotiated at the state level for the upcoming elections, including Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.