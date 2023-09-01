Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Indian Air Force has launched an elaborate training exercise recognized as ‘Trishul.’ Interestingly, the exercises will take place in the northern region, close to China and Pakistan’s borders.

According to the reports, the training mission will be a massive event, with large fleets of fighter aircraft participating, including the Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Su-30MKIs.

The military drills will also include heavy-lift transport planes and choppers such as the Chinook and Apache. Garud Special Forces are also participating in the drills, in which all elements of air power are expected to be used.

The drill is scheduled to take place from September 4 to 14, overlapping with the G20 meeting, which will take place from September 9 to 10. The drills will take place in the northern sector, which includes Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.

The current assertion comes as the IAF prepares to conduct Tarang Shakti, a multi-lateral exercise, in October and November. Fighter planes, military transport aircraft, mid-air refuellers, and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft will also be participating in the event.

Six air force units from different countries will take part in the event, with numerous others serving as observers. The air forces of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia are among those expected to participate in the exercise. Previously, the Indian Air Force participated in the INIOCHOS exercise, which was hosted by the Hellenic Air Force at the Andravida air base in Greece.

It also held a joint military exercise with the United States in April under the guise of Cope India 2023. The drills took place at three bases across the country- Kalaikunda, Panagarh, and Agra.

The current event will take place along the borders of China and Pakistan from September 4 to 14 ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. A report by News18 states that Operation Trishul has been deliberately planned ahead of the G20 Summit to showcase its power and strength on all fronts.

It says that the effort is intended to counter any border misadventure. These regions pose special threats. “China has been on high alert on the Leh-Ladakh border for the past three years, with substantial deployment. Every day, drones carrying weapons and drugs approach the Punjab border. Meanwhile, there is an infiltration worry along the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan,” the report said quoting government sources. The event will be monitored by the National Security Advisor.

It was reported earlier that China on August 28 released the 2023 edition of its territorial map as per its imagination, claiming Indian territories such as Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Ladakh (Aksai Chin region) as its own. Apart from Indian territories, China also included Taiwan and the contentious 9-dash line in the South China Sea.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit on 9th September and 10th September. China is one of the G20 countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Reportedly, the Trishul exercise will be one of the most significant air maneuvers conducted by the IAF in recent years. It will also include the deployment of critical assets from the Western Air Command, as well as resources from other commands, making it an extensive and comprehensive training event.