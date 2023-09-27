On 27th September 2023, US lawmaker Ilhan Omar took to social media platform X to support Canada’s baseless allegation that Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Niijar was assassinated by the Indian government. She also asked the US government to investigate if India has performed any similar operations there and eliminated a few in the USA too.

Ilhan Omar posted, “The allegations that Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Niijar was assassinated by the Indian government are deeply concerning. The US must fully support the Canadian investigation. We are also requesting a briefing on whether there are similar operations in the United States.”

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Omar, who was elected to the House of Representatives from Minnesota on a Democrat ticket, has achieved celebrity status in the Muslim world. Outside the global Muslim brotherhood or the Ummah, Omar is seen as someone running errands for the powerful Islamist lobbies, whose only aim is to push radical Islam in modern societies.

In fact, the origins of Omar, who hails from Somalia, have also been controversial. Omar arrived in the US at the age of 12 in 1995 as a refugee fleeing Somalia’s civil war. She became a citizen five years later, at the age of 17. In November 2016, she won the election to become the first Somali-American in the US Congress.

There are allegations that Omar married her biological brother to bypass the US immigration process. Former President Donald Trump had asked the Justice Department to investigate Ilhan Omar’s marriage to her brother and her subsequent migration to the US illegally.

Ilhan Omar’s history of bias against Hindus, a known anti-India propagandist

A representative of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, has several times in the past parroted the same lies peddled by the radical Islamists. For years now, Omar has indulged in propagating anti-India narratives, especially targeting the Narendra Modi government, and has sought the Biden Administration’s official help to further her propaganda war.

With support from other ‘left-liberal’ circles, both in India and the West, Ilhan Omar has been at the forefront of raking up the issue of Kashmir in the US House of Representatives with a pro-Pakistan stand demanding US agencies to intervene in the matter. Omar has also peddled lies about the alleged attacks on minorities, issues of human rights, and freedom of speech in India, claiming that Muslims in the country are facing atrocities at the hands of Hindus.

In June 2023, when PM Narendra Modi was on his state visit to the USA, Minnesota 5th District Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused PM Modi’s government of “repressing minorities, emboldening violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeting journalists/human rights advocates with impunity.” Now, she has come ahead to support Canada’s baseless allegations against India that the agents of the Indian government killed Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A report by The Washington Post has claimed that at least six men and two vehicles were involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey on 18 June 2022. Another report has further claimed that the two killers who shot Nijjar were Sikhs.

The current diplomatic situation between India and Canada

Tensions rose between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada expelled an Indian diplomat after the allegations, but other allied countries refused to issue a joint statement against India.

The government of India has categorically denied any involvement in Nijjar’s murder, adding that the Canadians have not shared any evidence in that regard and have just been making unsubstantial allegations.

In retaliation, India denied the allegations and expelled a Canadian diplomat. The dispute led to India stopping visa issuance to Canadian citizens and halting trade talks between the two countries. India had previously expressed concerns about increasing Khalistani activities in Canada, including speeches by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun during a so-called Khalistan referendum. It was also revealed that Nijjar was on the US No Fly list, leading to questions about why Canada was providing a haven for designated terrorists and organized crime, as noted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.