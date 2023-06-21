PM Modi is on an official state visit to the USA on invitation by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. On June 22, PM Modi is scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress. PM Modi is going to be the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice.

Very few foreign leaders have been accorded the honor of addressing the joint session of the US Congress twice. Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill are among them.

Ahead of PM Modi’s address, two Muslim Congresswomen from the US Democratic Party have announced that they will not attend Modi’s speech.

Minnesota 5th District Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has accused PM Modi’s government of “repressing minorities, emboldening violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeting journalists/human rights advocates with impunity.”

I WILL be holding a briefing with human rights groups to discuss Modi’s record of repression and violence. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 20, 2023

Instead, she will reportedly be holding a briefing with human rights groups to discuss Modi’s record of repression and violence.

Another Democrat Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, who represents the 12th district of Michigan, has also announced that she will not be attending Modi’s address to the joint session of the US Congress.

She has even gone a step ahead and called Modi’s visit ‘shameful’.

It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable.



I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 20, 2023

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Omar is a member of the House of Representatives in the US. She is a former refugee from Somalia who now represents Minnesota. She and Rashida Tlaib are the 2 Muslim women lawmakers in US Congress. Omar had left the war-ravaged Somalia at the age of 8 with her family. After spending 4 years in a Kenyan refugee camp, she had arrived in the USA at the age of 12.

Omar: an Islamist, a hater of non-Muslims, and a terror apologist

Omar is a rabid Islamist. She hails Islamic regimes. She beats the drum of false Muslim victimhood and brands any action against Muslim criminals in secular nations as ‘Islamophobia’. She avoids criticizing even the most heinous acts of terrorism but hurriedly cries ‘Islamophobia’ when it suits her Islamist cause.

She is infamous for trivializing the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers in New York as “some people did something”. While addressing the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in 2019. She has stated that just because “some people did something” (9/11), Muslims have started to lose civil rights in the USA.

Never forgot it was Ilhan Omar a Biden Democrat who described 9/11 as "some people did something" pic.twitter.com/8Rli2IPm4R — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 11, 2022

In February this year, Omar was kicked out of the House Foreign Affairs Committee due to her frequent rants against Israel.

In April 2022, Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and met former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. India had criticized the political stunt, while the White House in the USA had hurried to distance itself from Omar’s visit, saying that her visit was not an official one and it was in her personal capacity.

Omar has been ranting frequently against India. Last year, she had even criticized the Biden administration for pursuing a healthy relationship with the Modi government and had claimed that the Modi government is ‘anti-Muslim’.

Why has the Biden Administration been so reluctant to criticize Modi’s government on human rights?



What does Modi need to do to India’s Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?



These are the questions the Administration needs to answer. pic.twitter.com/kwO2rSh1BL — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 6, 2022

Reknowed author Ayan Hirsi Ali had once written that Omar’s mind is full of prejudice against non-Muslims.

Omar has been constantly blaming the Modi government for ‘human rights violations’ in Kashmir and she echoes Pakistan’s claims over Kashmir. She, like all Islamists, blatantly ignores the genocides, rapes, and violence carried out by Islamic terrorists and Islamist regimes all over the world, but blames only secular nations for imaginary atrocities against Muslims.

Married her own brother?

There are some claims that Ilhan Omar had married her own biological brother. Former US President Donald Trump had raised this issue during an election rally. He had told that Omar’s second husband is her biological brother. Interestingly, some Somali leaders have also acknowledged the claim.

Who is Rashida Tlaib?

Congresswoman from Michigan’s 12th District, Rashida Tlaib is another vocal terror apologist and antisemitic leader in the USA. In 2021, Tlaib joined a panel with notorious Islamic terror sympathizers and Jihadists to peddle anti-India propaganda on Kashmir.

The panel was linked to an organization called Sound Vision in Chicago, which itself an offshoot of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA).

Need help connecting the dots, @SpeakerPelosi? Justice for All is an offshoot of Sound Vision in Chicago, which is an offshoot of Islamic Circle of North America, which glorified U.S. Designated Global Terrorist, Syed Salahuddin in their paper, 2/4 https://t.co/7TXiefQVCM — Rajiv Pandit (@rajiv_pandit) February 18, 2021

ICNA is a notorious Islamic organization in North America that has intimate links with terror groups such as Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other Islamic terror organizations.

The ICNA had glorified US-designated global terrorist, Syed Salahuddin in their magazine ‘The Message’. The ICNA has hailed Syed Salahuddin as the ‘undisputed leader of the Mujahideen that is struggling to liberate the territory of Kashmir from brutal Indian occupation.

Tlaib is a known anti-semite who propagates the idea that Israel does not deserve to exist. Recently, she had planned to host an event terming the foundation of Israel as ‘Nakba’ which means the ‘catastrophe’, at the US Capitol. The event was supported by radical anti-Israeli groups that propose a complete social and economic boycott of Israel.

However, after media reports of the radical groups joining the event, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked the event, condemning the open anti-semitism fanned by Tlaib. Tlaib’s whole political career is built around fanning antisemitism and hatred against the Jewish state of Israel.